Liverpool have enjoyed a strong start to the 2023/24 Premier League campaign and are well within the race to land a Champions League spot for next season.

The Reds have won eight of their opening 12 top-flight matches and have only been on the losing side on one occasion, which was the controversial 2-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur that saw Luis Diaz have a goal incorrectly chalked off for offside.

Jurgen Klopp's side missed out on a top-four finish at the end of last term and they made a number of additions during the summer transfer window in an attempt to improve the squad.

Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch, and Alexis Mac Allister were all brought in on permanent deals to add to the manager's midfield options.

However, that has not deterred the club from looking at further signings in that position ahead of the January transfer window as they reportedly hold an interest in Borussia Dortmund's Julian Brandt.

Liverpool transfer news - Julian Brandt

The Mirror recently reported that Liverpool have held a long-term interest in the Germany international and that dates all the way back to 2017.

Klopp is said to be an admirer of the former Bayer Leverkusen ace, although it remains to be seen whether or not the club will make an official swoop for his services in January.

The report claimed that fellow Premier League teams Newcastle United and Arsenal are both keeping tabs on the talented whiz, who Dortmund are reluctant to lose ahead of the second half of the campaign.

There is no mention of how much the German giants would demand for his services. He has a contract that does not expire until the summer of 2026, which means that they are under no immediate pressure to cash in on him.

Liverpool and Klopp could secure a brilliant signing if they are able to convince Dortmund to part ways with the talented gem, though, as he has been in phenomenal form in recent seasons.

The right-footed magician could be Dominik Szoboszlai 2.0 for the Reds as they could repeat their blinder of signing a wonderful Bundesliga attacking midfielder to bolster their squad.

Szoboszlai's season in numbers

He has been an excellent addition to Liverpool's squad since his move from RB Leipzig during the summer transfer window and has hit the ground running in England.

Szoboszlai has contributed with one goal and two assists in 12 Premier League games so far during the 2023/24 campaign but has been unlucky not to have registered more assists.

The Hungary international has created four 'big chances' for his teammates and produced 2.3 key passes per game, which suggests that others have not made the most of the opportunities that he has provided them with.

Liverpool swooped for his services after a superb season with Leipzig in the Bundesliga last term. The 23-year-old phenom scored six goals and assisted eight, having created 14 'big chances' for his fellow attackers, in 31 league outings.

As you can see in the chart above, Szoboszlai ranked highly among his positional peers in the German top-flight as a progressive passer who created shooting opportunities with impressive regularity, whilst he also placed highly for his defensive contributions out of possession.

Brandt's season in numbers

The German maestro has been in phenomenal form for Dortmund throughout the 2023/24 campaign and could provide Liverpool with an added spark at the top end of the pitch, despite being a central midfielder by trade.

Brandt has enjoyed a fantastic start to the Bundesliga season with four goals and four assists in 11 outings, which has included nine starts, so far.

He has been a consistent creative threat for his team with eight 'big chances' created along with 2.6 key passes per game across those 11 matches.

No Liverpool player has averaged more than Andy Robertson's 2.4 key passes per clash throughout the 2023/24 Premier League season, which provides an insight into what Brandt could offer Klopp's side.

Brandt vs Liverpool attacking midfielders this season (via WhoScored) Brandt Szoboszlai Cody Gakpo Luis Diaz Diogo Jota Appearances 11 12 10 12 11 Goals 4 1 2 2 4 Assists 4 2 0 0 0

The 27-year-old whiz has also showcased his quality in the Champions League with one goal and 3.7 key passes per game across three appearances in the competition this term.

In total, the midfield ace has racked up six goals and five assists in 16 matches in all competitions as he has displayed his ability to make a big impact in the final third on a regular basis.

Brandt's 2022/23 season in numbers

His form this season has not been a flash in the pan, though, as Brandt also caught the eye with his impressive displays throughout the 2022/23 campaign.

The experienced dynamo, who ex-boss Peter Bosz lauded as “exceptional”, produced ten goals and nine assists in 42 appearances across all competitions for Dortmund last term, whilst playing as an attacking midfielder or wide player.

His Bundesliga performances were particularly eye-catching as the technician found the back of the net nine times and provided his teammates with eight assists across 32 league matches.

He created 11 'big chances' for his fellow attackers and produced 2.3 key passes per game in that time, which shows that Brandt has been a consistent scorer and creator from midfield for Dortmund over the past 18 months or so.

Liverpool could, therefore, repeat the blinder they played when Szoboszlai was brought in as the reported target is another creative Bundesliga maestro who could come in and add quality to Klopp's array of midfield options.

Brandt has proven himself to be a terrific performer in Germany and his aforementioned statistics from this season suggest that he could be an outstanding creator for the Reds if the gem can translate those performances over to English football and follow in the former Leipzig star's footsteps.

It is now down to Klopp and the club to push for the signing of the £117k-per-week star and sneak in ahead of Newcastle and Arsenal to secure his signature, either in January or at the end of the season.