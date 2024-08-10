Having already seemingly stolen the lead in the race to sign Martin Zubimendi, Liverpool have now reportedly taken their first steps towards hijacking another Manchester United target this summer.

Liverpool transfer news

Just one week away from the start of the Premier League campaign and Liverpool's transfer window has suddenly come to life. Fresh from their USA tour, which featured victories over both Manchester United and Arsenal, the Reds instantly turned their attention towards Zubimendi. Reportedly confident that they can get a deal done, those at Anfield could finally get their long-awaited replacement for Fabinho.

It looked as though Liverpool weren't even participating in the race for the Real Sociedad star, with Manchester United reportedly making an offer and, unlike their rivals, chasing his signature. That proved to be anything but the case, however, with the Merseyside giants swooping in and attempting to get one over on the Red Devils in the transfer window.

The Reds could even go two for two on that front yet following recent reports. According to Football Insider, Liverpool have taken their first steps towards signing Matthijs de Ligt this summer, expressing their interest in the Bayern Munich defender whose move to Manchester United was dubbed imminent in recent weeks, even telling friends he wanted to move to Old Trafford in a £50m deal.

Personal terms don't seem to be an issue for United, but their negotiations with Bayern Munich remain incomplete, perhaps allowing Liverpool to swoop in as they have seemingly done with Zubimendi.

If new sporting director Richard Hughes is looking to earn popularity and improve Arne Slot's side at the same time then hijacking not one, but two Manchester United targets may be a wise way to go about it. As the summer window comes to a close, De Ligt will undoubtedly be one to watch.

"Brilliant" De Ligt can succeed VVD

At 33 years old and, as things stand, one year left on his contract, Liverpool must start thinking about life without Virgil van Dijk and welcoming De Ligt would prepare them for exactly that. The Bayern Munich defender will know his fellow Dutchman well thanks to the national side and is more than capable of stepping in to fill the void that he'll leave behind, whilst also learning from the Liverpool star this season.

League stats 23/24 P90 (via FBref) Matthijs de Ligt Virgil van Dijk Progressive Carries 1.04 0.91 Progressive Passes 6.36 5.67 Aerial Duels Won 2.66 3.97 Ball Recoveries 4.74 4.82 Minutes 1,390 3,177

Impressively keeping up with the Netherlands captain, De Ligt earned the approval of former Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann, who said via Sports Lens: “Matthijs de Ligt came to Bayern Munich, he had a tough start, then he had an injury, but you have to say in the last six months, he was probably the most reliable defender they had when he formed a partnership with Eric Dier. He’s been brilliant and what I like about him, is he’s a leader.”

Although Manchester United likely remain in the driving seat for the defender's signature, Liverpool are seemingly taking their first steps towards what would be an incredible hijack.