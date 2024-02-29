As Liverpool prepare to hand Jurgen Klopp the perfect farewell on the pitch, with the Carabao Cup already secured and still alive in three more competitions, FSG have already taken significant steps towards landing the German's replacement.

Next Liverpool manager news

When Klopp announced that he would be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season, citing a lack of energy as the reason behind the decision, he sent shockwaves around the Premier League. With the Reds top of the league and competing on all fronts, it was assumed that Klopp's tenure would continue until at least the end of his current contract, which was due to expire in 2025.

That proved not to be the case, however, and now Anfield must prepare itself for an emotional goodbye at the end of what could still be a historic season for Liverpool. The Merseyside club, having already won the Carabao Cup, are through to the FA Cup last eight after their youngsters did the job against Southampton, through to the Europa League last 16 and top of the Premier League. The fact is, the quadruple is still very much on.

The positive news has carried from the pitch to news over Klopp's replacement too. According to TeamTalk, FSG and Liverpool have offered Xabi Alonso a three-year deal to become the next Reds manager next season. The offer is, of course, yet to be accepted and Bayern Munich's interest could yet become an issue, but an offer is certainly a good start from all involved at Anfield.

With reports suggesting that FSG also want to bring back Michael Edwards to oversee their new era after Klopp, Liverpool are well-placed to kickstart their next chapter with a bang.

"Incredible" Alonso is the perfect choice

A man who already has the Anfield faithful onside due to his previous success as a Liverpool player, Alonso is the best option that the Reds can turn to after Klopp's departure. The Leverkusen boss has transformed his current side into potential invincibles after already breaking Bayern Munich's record unbeaten run in Germany to take Die Werkself as many as eight points clear at the top of the league.

What's more, Alonso has even received approval from Klopp, himself, who said via BBC Sport: "Xabi is doing an incredible job. How quick his team is that well tuned, for the time it's taken, he's put his proper stamp on it.

"The next generation is already there and I would say Xabi is a standout in that department. [He is a] former world-class player, from a coaching family as well, which helps a little, he was like a coach already when he was playing. The football he is playing, the teams he sets up, the transfers he did, it is absolutely exceptional."

With an offer reportedly on the table, the Spaniard certainly has an important decision to make amid a historic run towards silverware at Bayer Leverkusen.