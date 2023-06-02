Liverpool have already held talks with the representatives of the young French midfielder Manu Kone ahead of the summer window opening.

How much does Manu Kone earn?

Liverpool's midfield has been an area which has come under fire this season with the Reds taking a while to find their stride in the Premier League.

Their inability to hit the ground running as they have done so in recent seasons gone by has meant Jurgen Klopp's men will have to settle for playing in Europe's second-string competition.

This summer will see a number of household names from Anfield depart with the likes of Roberto Firmino and James Milner all leaving the club.

Meaning, as well as a need to provide the manager with more quality in the middle of the park, there are also holes in the squad which will need to be replaced.

It seems as if the Reds could be set to see a new arrival in midfield come through the gates at Anfield over the coming weeks with reports suggesting a deal for Brighton & Hove Albion's Alexis Mac Allister is close to completion.

However, it does not seem as if they will settle for just the arrival of the World Cup-winning Argentine with talks reportedly ongoing over the £5k-per-week Kone.

Indeed, speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has claimed the Frenchman's representatives have been in contact with Liverpool over a potential move:

(4:50) " Liverpool had conversations with the agents of Manu Kone recently, so there was a direct contact between Manu Kone's camp and Liverpool.

"And the expectation is for the price tag to be around €35m-€40m (£30m-£34m) so could be €35m with some add-ons. This is the feeling of sources close to the negotiation and this is why Liverpool are very well-informed."

Who is Manu Kone?

Although Kone is still just 22 years old, the Frenchman has established himself in the Bundesliga as a regular starter for Borussia Monchengladbach.

This season alone, Kone has racked up 30 appearances in the Bundesliga in which he started every game he was available (via Transfermarkt).

Although the midfielder still has two years remaining on his current deal with the German outfit, it seems as if his time could be coming to an end at Gladbach.

Indeed, Liverpool are not the only side who have been credited with an interest in the Frenchman with the likes of Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain believed to be informed on his situation.

This is a midfielder who ranks in the top fourth percentile for successful take-ons over the last year and could provide a promising partnership alongside Mac Allister if they are both to arrive.

Both players have age on their side meaning they could form a partnership for years to come with Mac Allister's attacking prowess balancing well against Kone's defensive ability (via Fbref).

Given the transfer window has not even opened yet, this is certainly a promising opening week of the off-season for the Reds.