Replacing Jurgen Klopp is an almost impossible task, but it's one that Liverpool have reportedly taken a step closer to completing, with reports indicating that talks are progressing well with Ruben Amorim.

Liverpool manager latest

It looked for some time as though it could have been Xabi Alonso, who has enjoyed incredible success at Bayer Leverkusen, taking the German club to the Bundesliga title and on course to complete an unbeaten campaign across all competitions. Simply put, the Spaniard may have been top of any club's list this summer. But in the end, he chose another year at Leverkusen instead, taking Liverpool back to square one.

Related Liverpool must bench Curtis Jones to unleash a “staggering” teen This top talent has yet to start in the Premier League this season.

Instantly, the likes of Roberto De Zerbi were mentioned after his success at fellow Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion. That deal looks unlikely, however, with the Reds instead turning their attention to Sporting CP's Amorim, who decided to remain defiantly coy despite the links in a recent press conference.

That hasn't put an end to the reports, however. Now, according to Rudy Galetti, talks between Liverpool and Amorim are progressing well and are at a key stage, as those at Anfield look to secure their replacement for Klopp without any issues.

As the weeks go by and Klopp's time at Anfield comes to an end, the rumours regarding Amorim are only likely to intensify, before perhaps culminating in his appointment this summer.

"Incredible" Amorim could make Alexander-Arnold even better

Although Trent Alexander-Arnold has spent every moment of his club career under Klopp, Amorim's system could play a part in unlocking an even better version of the England international. Given that his system uses wing-backs instead of traditional full-backs, Alexander-Arnold has the chance to focus even more on the attacking side of his game, potentially unlocking someone who could become Amorim's most important player.

The formation could put Alexander-Arnold's transition into midfield on hold though, in a move that may leave those at Anfield frustrated. With talks progressing well, questions could continue over just what Amorim's plan would be with the current Liverpool squad. Full of so much talent, yet one that is yet to reach its full potential in certain areas, the squad may face quite a transition next season.

Described by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig as "incredible" at the start of his managerial career, Amorim could now take his biggest step in management yet.