Liverpool have been credited with surprise interest in Roma striker Tammy Abraham, and could make a swoop for the dynamic striker this summer as manager Jurgen Klopp looks to bolster his ranks.

What's the latest on Tammy Abraham to Liverpool?

According to Spanish reports, it is reported that Abraham could be 'considering a move back to the Premier League' after two impressive years in Italy, having signed for Jose Mourinho's outfit from Chelsea for £34m in 2021.

The 25-year-old has been a key component to his team's success, having won the Europa Conference League last season and leading Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 after the first leg of this year's Europa League semi-finals.

Touted at £40m this season, he could be an affordable option for a host of English sides, with the Reds joined by Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester United, Newcastle and Aston Villa in completing a long line of admirers for the talisman.

Should Liverpool sign Tammy Abraham?

While Liverpool's forward ranks seem congested, completing a signing for someone of Abraham's ilk could be the optimum way to complete the forward line, and at an affordable price.

Coveted forward Roberto Firmino is leaving the club after eight years of illustrious servitude in less than two months, having scored 109 goals and served 79 assists from 360 appearances, leaving Anfield with a legacy cemented by glory in the Premier League and Champions League, among other major honours, hailed as "world-class" by teammate Andy Robertson in 2019.

Klopp has attempted to bolster his attacking options over the past few years with Sadio Mane's departure last summer; Darwin Nunez was signed for a club-record £85m in the summer, while World Cup phenom Cody Gakpo arrived from PSV for £35m in January.

But in Abraham, a devastating striker of both direct threat and creative efficiency could provide a scintillating new dimension to Klopp's system, with the former Blue describing himself as a "monster" after plying his trade under Mourinho's wing in Rome.

Last term, when i Lupi triumphed in Europe, the 11-cap Englishman was instrumental and scored 27 goals and provided five assists from 53 outings across all competitions.

This term, he has failed to reach the same prolific heights and yields only nine goals, though he has registered seven assists and now ranks among the top 14% of strikers across Europe's top five leagues for rate of assists per 90, as per FBref, highlighting his similarity to the aforementioned Firmino.

The £98k-per-week gem was even once hailed as "Drogba-esque" by Rio Ferdinand after one goal-scoring performance against Lille in the Champions League for Chelsea.

Didier Drogba was a serial winner - gleaning the Champions League, four Premier League titles and four FA Cup trophies at Stamford Bridge, and a truly blistering dynamic forward, and given Abraham's swelling trophy cabinet, a collection of silver that could yet welcome an addition this season, and selfless eye for creativity, he is indeed the perfect choice to replace the all-encompassing Firmino at Liverpool.