Liverpool’s standards dropped in all departments last season.

During the 2021/22 campaign, the Reds accumulated 92 points and conceded just 26 goals in 38 games.

Disappointingly, these numbers drastically worsened last time around, as Jurgen Klopp’s side managed just 75 points and conceded 47 times.

The defence is in need of reinforcing and rejuvenating, and Edmond Tapsoba has been suggested as a possible solution.

What’s the latest on Edmond Tapsoba to Liverpool?

According to 90min, Tottenham Hotspur are progressing in talks for the centre-back, but they are “wary” of several clubs plotting to hijack their deal.

One such team is Liverpool, who are joined by Manchester United and Newcastle as a trio who are also keenly tracking the situation.

Meanwhile, the Evening Standard also claimed last month that Arsenal were interested in the 24-year-old and that Bayer Leverkusen have set a price tag of around £61m if anyone wants to secure his services.

Would Edmond Tapsoba be a good signing for Liverpool?

Since joining the German outfit in 2020, the defender has made 137 appearances for the club in all competitions and has established himself as one of Xabi Alonso’s most important players.

Across 33 Bundesliga games this season, the 35-cap international has averaged 3 clearances, 1.5 tackles and 1.1 interceptions per game while winning 62% of his ground duels, according to Sofascore.

Lauded as a “monster” by journalist Antonio Mango, the Burkina Faso gem feels he is always composed and said: “I’d like to think I am calm on the ball. That is one of my qualities, a cool head. I am not flustered. And I like bringing it out from the back. I’m technically good, I’m quick, my reactions are good and I think my tactical awareness is improving all the time.”

This admirable confidence is supported as he ranks within the top 6% for successful take-ons, progressive passes and progressive carries per 90.

He appears perfectly suited to English football and could relieve the workload upon Virgil van Dijk, who has endured a tricky season. When comparing the last two terms, the Dutch giant’s average rating decreased from 7.18 to 6.97 in the past year, while he has been dribbled past more often (0.3 vs 0.1 per game) and made more errors leading to shots or goals (2 vs 0).

It is not a suggestion to drop the imperious 31-year-old, who still has a plethora of quality to offer, but it is more a recognition of Tapsoba’s extraordinary calmness, which is largely reminiscent of Van Dijk’s early days at Anfield.

Both men exude control that spreads to their teammates, and Tapsoba could make for an unbelievable partner for his fellow defender next season.