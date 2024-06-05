It is very much a summer of change at Liverpool Football Club in 2024. Jurgen Klopp’s departure from Anfield sent shockwaves through Liverpool and the rest of the footballing world, and his replacement, Feyenoord manager Arne Slot, has a big job on his hands to continue the legendary German manager’s legacy.

His side will be playing Champions League football next term, following the Reds’ qualification into Europe’s biggest club competition once again. The six-time winners spent a season in the Europa League but did not make it past the quarter-final, following an elimination by eventual winners Atalanta. However, they will take their place amongst Europe’s elite again next time around.

The summer transfer window of 2024 will be a vital few months for Slot and his staff, as well as those higher up at Anfield. It is imperative they get their signings right, as they aim to beat their third-place Premier League finish last season. They have already been linked with the likes of Mohammed Kudus to strengthen their side, according to Football Transfers.

In fact, the Reds have been linked with one player who will be at Euro 2024, to help Slot and his side achieve their goals next season.

Liverpool looking to sign new defender

The player in question here is Sporting CP and Portugal international centre-back Goncalo Inacio.

Liverpool are looking to strengthen next season at centre-back, following the departure of Joel Matip after his contract expired, and Incacio could offer the perfect replacement for the experienced Cameroonian.

According to a report on X from reputable journalist Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have “been monitoring” 22-year-old Inacio ahead of this summer’s blockbuster transfer window. However, they are joined in the hunt for the defender's signature by arch-rivals Manchester United, who are also showing keen interest in the defender.

However, it currently remains to be seen if the Red Devils will make a move, with Romano reporting that they are “discussing internally” the number of centre-backs they will sign this summer.

With both North West clubs chasing the 22-year-old this summer, it seems likely he will be on the move. Indeed, if Liverpool want to bring Inacio to Anfield, they will have to activate his £51m release clause. That would make him the second most expensive centre-back in the club’s history, behind only star man at the back Virgil van Dijk, who cost Liverpool £75m from Southampton.

Why Inacio would be a good signing

The young centre-back was a part of the Sporting side who won the league under Ruben Amorim last season. He proved to be a key player for Leões, playing 32 top-flight games as well as making nine appearances in the Europa League, where he managed to score three goals.

If there is one thing that can be said about Inacio, it is that he is a wonderful progressive player. Football analyst Ben Mattinson referenced this over on X, describing the Portugal international as “exceptional on the ball”.

This is also something that is reflected in his Fbref stats. He averages 8.56 progressive passes per 90 minutes, and 9.36 passes into the final third per 90 minutes. Both of these figures place him in the top 1% of centre-backs across Europe. The 78.40 passes completed on average per game also places him in the top 1%.

Inacio is also a superb ball carrier. He averages 68.97 carries per 90 minutes, which places him among the best 1%, with his 1.27 progressive carries per 90 minutes ranking him in the top 8%. This impressive carrying ability shows his confidence on the ball.

Inacio's in-possession stats Stat (per 90 mins) Figure Progressive passes 8.56 Final third passes 9.36 Passes completed 78.40 Carries 68.97 Progressive carries 1.27 Stats from Fbref

The "insane" Inacio - as scout Antonio Mango described him - is a player who could pair up well with Liverpool’s talismanic centre-back Van Dijk. The experienced Dutchman has not had a consistent defensive partner of late, but the Reds' target could solve that problem. Not only would it work given Inacio is a left-footed defender to compliment the right-footed Van Dijk, but their strengths pair well to help mask the other players' weaker areas.

Whilst still not bad, the Anfield hero's progressive carrying skills are not as good as Inacio’s, as shown by Fbref. The Liverpool captain averages just 0.85 progressive carries per 90, which ranks him in the top 30%.

However, Van Dijk is wonderful in the air, an area where Inacio struggles. The Netherlands star averages an impressive four aerial duels won per 90, with an 81.7% success rate, which places him in the top 3% and 1% of centre-backs. In comparison, Inacio averages 1.81 aerial duels won per 90, with just a 52.6% success rate. That places him in the 29th and 18th percentile respectively.

Based on the stats, this certainly seems like a well-balanced defensive pair. Inacio is just 22 years old so could be at the heart of the Liverpool defence for many years to come. Despite being 32 years of age, Van Dijk is showing no signs of slowing down, and could well be playing for the next four or five years to come. Should they sign the Sporting sensation then Liverpool could be bringing in a player for the present and future, who can get the best out of Van Dijk.