Another new name has entered the fray for Liverpool's managerial hunt following the news that Ruben Amorim will not be taking charge at Anfield.

Liverpool running through all the options

After Xabi Alonso committed himself to Bayer Leverkusen for at least another season, Premier League giants Liverpool were dealt another blow in recent days when it emerged that Ruben Amorim may not be the man set to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

The German coach is leaving this summer, and has sparked plenty of speculation about who may replace him on Merseyside, with the likes of Gary O'Neil, Roberto De Zerbi and Amorim all having been linked, although rumours surrounding O'Neil were shut down rather quickly.

David Ornstein has now branded Amorim's arrival as "unlikely", leading to fresh links with Feyenoord boss Arne Slot on Tuesday afternoon, and it appears the Dutchman isn't the only left-field name interesting the Reds' hierarchy.

Another option emerges alongside Slot

As per Ligue 1 writer Robin Bairner, Liverpool have had contact with Lille boss Paulo Fonseca. He reports that the Portuguese coach "is admired" by several figures at Liverpool and "informal talks took place earlier in the season" about potentially succeeding Klopp in the Anfield technical area.

Fonseca's time at Lille Games 85 Wins 43 Win % 50.6% Points per game 1.81 Highest finish 4th (current)

He is also thought to be on West Ham's radar, while Tottenham were strongly linked with him before appointing Nuno Espirito Santo back in 2021, when he was at Roma. In fact, it was only the intervention of Fabio Paratici that stopped him becoming Tottenham's new head coach, and Fonseca has repeatedly spoken about his intention to coach in England in the future.

Certainly, the Lille boss shares Klopp's desire for all-action "heavy metal" football. Quizzed on his philosophy ahead of Conference League defeat to Aston Villa, Fonseca outlined his ideology.

“The essence of this team is to control the game, to keep the pressure, and to win the ball back high up the pitch, but above all, it’s about controlling the game by dominating possession. We strive to be a team that is dominant, and that reacts quickly when we lose the ball. “We try to defend high up the pitch far away from our own goal line, and keep a small distance between our players, so that we can press well whenever we lose the ball”

He has previously rejected "weak" players for his side due to his requirement for a specific style of play: “Our game is attraction. We want teams to press us so that we can find space. And so we take many risks. Especially when we build up because our first phase – with our different structures and how we accelerate and decelerate the game – is what allows us to dominate.

“This type of game is not for weak players. The players have to know they will make mistakes, but I always insist they try. They know they can fail, but only within the intentions of the team. If it goes wrong, then it’s my fault.”

He has also garnered a reputation for developing young talent, with the likes of Leny Yoro, Diogo Jota and Mykhailo Mudryk among the gems he has unearthed during his stints with various clubs.

That would certainly work in Liverpool's favour, with the Reds having showcased their talent pool already this season with Bobby Clark, Jayden Danns and Conor Bradley all racking up senior minutes for the club. Could he be the perfect Jurgen Klopp replacement?