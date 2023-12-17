Liverpool have received a significant boost in their quest to sign a "charismatic" star, according to an update from Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Liverpool January transfer plans

Those high up at Anfield will be deciding how to approach the January transfer window, with the funds potentially there to bring in reinforcements midway through the season. Jurgen Klopp has never been a manager who simply spends for the sake of it, and FSG aren't exactly free-spending in the mould of Todd Boehly at Chelsea, so there is no guarantee that any players will come in.

Joel Matip's season-ending ACL injury may have altered Klopp's thinking, however, with a centre-back possibly coming in to make up for the loss of a player who was in excellent form. Bayer Leverkusen star Piero Hincapie has been linked with a move to Liverpool, while Sporting CP ace Goncalo Inacio is also a player who continues to be backed to join the Reds.

In midfield, Fulham enforcer Joao Palhinha is seen as a possible target, should the Merseysiders look to bring in more of a natural No.6 than the current options there, with Alexis Mac Allister arguably happier as a No.8, and Wataru Endo feeling more like a squad player.

Liverpool given Piero Hincapie boost

Taking to X, Plettenberg claimed that Liverpool transfer target Hincapie is now keen on leaving Leverkusen in the January window.

"Piero Hincapie, open for a new challenge in winter as he wants to play regularly. He’s not happy as a substitute. But: Leverkusen appreciates him & wants to keep him as Tapsoba & Kossounou will join the African Cup.

"The 21 y/o cb (left foot) has many inquiries on the table. Talks took place. Liverpool is monitoring him but there is no offer; no concrete talks yet."

If Liverpool do decide to enter the market for a new centre-back in January, Hincapie could be considered one of the strongest options out there to bring in. At just 21, he is already such an established footballer, winning 30 caps for Ecuador and making 64 appearances in the Bundesliga, so he may well be seen as an immediate key player and long-term prospect at Anfield.

Virgil van Dijk is now 32, and while he should still hopefully remain at his best for a few more years, there has to be a plan in place to find the perfect successor to the Dutchman at the heart of Liverpool's defence.

Hincapie could be exactly that, having been described as "an extremely charismatic player with an 'aura' of a top defender" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, and his ability to operate mainly as a centre-back but also as a left-back could be perfect for Klopp.

Having someone with such versatility can be priceless for squad depth, and the Reds should do all they can to snap up the Ecuadorian. Hincapie averaged 3.8 tackles per game in the Champions League last term, for example, as well as completing 89.2% of his passes in this season's Europa League.