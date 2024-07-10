Liverpool have been busy since Arne Slot first walked through the Anfield door several weeks ago, but there remains a yearning from the fanbase for some activity on the transfer front.

There have yet to be any incomings on the red half of Merseyside but sporting director Richard Hughes has suggested that deals are in the pipeline, with Slot presently familiarising himself with the club and working on implementing his brand before turning to the market.

This is a prudent move; a fresh face might inject a frisson of excitement into the support but there are over seven weeks of spending still to occur. Time is on FSG's side.

Nonetheless, targets are still being considered, with Liverpool named among the contenders for an exciting new forward.

Liverpool transfer news

According to Sky Germany's Patrick Berger, a range of top European outfits - including the Reds - have been put on alert after Borussia Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi dumped his agent several weeks ago.

Dortmund would be willing to sell the Germany international for the right price, and Liverpool are indeed named among the suitors.

The Yellow Wall would consider offers in excess of €30m (£25m), and given Adeyemi's dynamic and positionally versatile qualities, he could be the perfect man to strengthen the Reds' frontline.

What Adeyemi would bring to Liverpool

He might not have had the most consistent of campaigns with Dortmund but the 22-year-old Adeyemi has been hailed for his "electric" pace by analyst Ben Mattinson and indeed offers one of the most frightening ball-carrying skill sets around, recorded as the 13th fastest player in world football in 2024, clocking a top speed of 36.65 km/h.

Having lost his way in the Bundesliga last season, however, it's clear that Adeyemi needs a fresh environment to build himself back up, only scoring five goals and adding two assists across 34 matches (19 starts) in all competitions.

Still, Liverpool could bring him up to the fore, having not exactly struggled in bringing forwards over from Germany in the past. Back in 2015, the Merseysiders signed Roberto Firmino from Hoffenheim for a £29m fee. He ended up scoring 111 goals in over 300 outings so that went pretty well, didn't it?

And by taking a look at Adeyemi's metrics from the previous year, when he wasn't beset by injuries and a struggle for form, it can be seen exactly what kind of player Liverpool would be welcoming.

Karim Adeyemi: Bundesliga Stats 22/23 Statistic Per 90 Percentile Goals 0.39 Top 17% Assists 0.32 Top 15% Goal-creating actions 0.78 Top 4% Successful take-ons 2.21 Top 18% Stats via FBref

His fleet-footed style could see him forge an exciting connection with Trent Alexander-Arnold, one of the most influential passers currently playing the game.

The Liverpool vice-captain, as per FBref, ranks among the top 5% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists, the top 1% for shot-creating actions and passes attempted and the top 2% for progressive passes per 90.

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

His staggering range of distribution could see Adeyemi thrive under Slot's wing, making incisive darts into the danger area to strike on goal or create chaos himself with his goal-creating expertise. It's no wonder that talent scout Jacek Kulig has dubbed him a "nightmare" for defenders.

While Liverpool have a talented and abundant frontline, Adeyemi could be the perfect addition to add an extra dimension and provide competition to the existing number.