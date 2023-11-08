Liverpool stumbled over the line last time out to secure a 1-1 draw versus lowly Luton Town, Luis Diaz's late goal sparing collective blushes after The Hatters broke away on the counter-attack for ex Manchester United man Tahith Chong to score.

This disappointing result could see Jurgen Klopp change things up for the Reds' fourth Europa League group stage match, travelling to France to face off against Toulouse.

With the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Darwin Nunez notably unimpressive at Kenilworth Road on Sunday, Klopp could sacrifice their usual starting spots for fresher legs in his Reds starting eleven. Here's the predicted lineup for Liverpool's clash with Toulouse...

1 GK - Caoimhín Kelleher

Klopp could opt to start back-up goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher for this match against their Ligue 1 opponents, the Irish shot-stopper starting two out of three Group E games for the Reds so far. The 24-year-old started in the reverse fixture at Anfield recently, as Liverpool ran rampant in a 5-1 victory over Toulouse.

2 RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Captaining Liverpool in the Europa League this season, Trent Alexander-Arnold could well wear the armband again when the Reds travel to Stadium de Toulouse tomorrow evening. The 25-year-old has excelled on the European stage, assisting last time out at Anfield whilst also winning five out of five ground duels against Union St.-Gilloise per Sofascore.

3 CB - Ibrahima Konate

Ibrahima Konate should retain his spot in the starting eleven after featuring versus Luton, the Frenchman successful in five of his eight aerial duels at the back against the Hatters. The 25-year-old has also been present in Liverpool's last two Thursday night encounters, starring against Union St.-Gilloise with five clearances on the night effectively shutting out the Belgians via Sofascore.

4 CB - Joel Matip

The experienced centre-back sat out the trip to Luton, which could see the 32-year-old start from the beginning out in France. Joel Matip has featured for the Reds in the competition before - playing last match versus St.-Gilloise - so he could play on Thursday evening at the heart of defence alongside Konate.

5 LB - Kostas Tsimikas

With Andrew Robertson out for the time being with a shoulder problem, Greek full-back Kostas Tsimikas is in line for a start against Toulouse.

A reliable back-up option under Klopp since signing from Olympiakos in 2020, he was a standout performer in Liverpool's last Europa League contest - touching the ball an incredible 118 times, with 72 of his 77 passes accurate via Sofascore.

6 CM - Harvey Elliott

Impressing in a short cameo at Kenilworth Road, Harvey Elliott could well have played himself into starting the match from the get-go tomorrow night.

Elliott's assist allowed Diaz to score at the death, the 20-year-old managing two key passes from only 24 minutes on the field. Liverpool's number 19 could start ahead of Mac Allister, who lost possession 15 times against the Hatters to the detriment of his team.

7 CM - Wataru Endo

Klopp's surprise signing from Eintracht Frankfurt this summer has been utilised sparingly in the Premier League so far, but the Japanese midfielder has shone for his new employers in Europe.

Wataru Endo scored his first-ever Liverpool goal in the Reds' third group stage match last time out, the 30-year-old midfielder glancing home a header to make it 2-1 on a night where his team would romp home to a 5-1 success.

8 CM - Ryan Gravenberch

Like his midfield counterpart, Ryan Gravenberch also helped himself to a goal at the expense of Toulouse in the reverse fixture.

In all of Liverpool's Group E games to date, the Dutch central midfielder has contributed with either a goal or an assist - netting versus Toulouse and St.-Gilloise, whilst assisting Luis Diaz to make it 2-1 away at LASK in the group opener.

This should see him, therefore, be a shoo-in for a starting spot in France.

9 RW - Ben Doak

A surprise possible inclusion for this contest at Stadium De Toulouse, Doak justifies a shock start after impressing in the U21's recently with five goals and two assists from 14 appearances.

Klopp has given Doak senior minutes in this competition to date as well, giving the bright 17-year-old forward 61 minutes to impress versus LASK. Could he be afforded more minutes versus Toulouse, with Klopp's side all but through to the knockout stages?

10 ST - Cody Gakpo

With Nunez misfiring against Rob Edwards' side in Premier League action, Cody Gakpo could be given a start against Toulouse in a bid to renew his confidence and get the Dutchman firing again.

Assisting in the last Europa League encounter - with Gakpo only on the pitch for 23 minutes - the 24-year-old will hope playing the full 90 minutes potentially sees him bag a goal of his own too.

11 LW - Luis Diaz

Netting the all-important goal against Luton to salvage a share of the points, Diaz will be in contention to start in France to help his side pick up a fourth successive Group E victory.

The 25-year-old already has a goal and assist in this competition, both coming in Liverpool's opening 3-1 win against LASK in mid-September.