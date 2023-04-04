Liverpool will make the trip to west London for their Premier League clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this evening and the quick turnaround will give Jurgen Klopp a lot to think about following the 4-1 defeat against Manchester City.

The Reds are in desperate need of points as they have now fallen even further away from the Champions League qualifying spots inside the top four and are now eight points adrift of Tottenham Hotspur, so a victory over Chelsea will be essential for keeping their chances alive to climb up the table over their remaining ten games.

In terms of injuries, Naby Keita, Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic remain unavailable for selection alongside Luis Diaz who was expected to make a return against Manchester City, however, Klopp revealed he is not quite ready yet.

The Liverpool boss took to his pre-match press conference to give an update on the Colombian winger and claimed there is a possibility he is most likely to return after the Arsenal game on Sunday:

"He is in training, but he is not ready for this game. As much as we want him to be back, we still have to give him time. I wouldn't say Arsenal is completely out of the picture, but it's rather unlikely. But after that, then Luis will be back."

How could Liverpool line-up vs Chelsea?

Football FanCast predicts that Klopp could make three changes to the starting XI that lost to Man City, but will maintain his 4-3-3 formation.

Alisson (GK), Alexander-Arnold (RB), Matip (CB), Van Dijk (CB), Robertson (LB), Henderson (CM), Fabinho (CM), Jones (CM), Salah (RW), Nunez (ST), Diogo Jota (LW).

The first change we expect to see is Joel Matip reprising his role in the back four alongside an otherwise unchanged set-up of Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson to deploy the most experienced defensive players in the squad against the attacking threat of Chelsea.

The second change we predict is in midfield, with Curtis Jones coming in for Harvey Elliott alongside Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, who both retain their spots due to a lack of experienced options for Klopp to choose from due to injuries.

The third and final change we expect is in the forward line with Darwin Nunez returning to the starting side after making a 20-minute cameo against Man City.

The £140k-per-week Uruguayan striker - renowned for his "chaotic" performances as per journalist Jacque Talbot - spent the international break recovering from an ankle injury that required stitches but looks ready to replace Cody Gakpo in the centre-forward position this evening as he could cause absolute chaos for the Chelsea defenders.

With that being said, there is no doubt that a shake-up is desperately needed to bring the side back to life against Chelsea.

Making some tweaks in each area of the pitch could just be the positive injection that inspires an improved performance and may offer a better chance at getting a victory away from home tonight.