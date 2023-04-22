Liverpool will host Nottingham Forest in their Premier League clash at Anfield this afternoon, and Jurgen Klopp will be hoping that his team can finally find some consistency in their performances after their huge victory last time out.

The Reds are currently eighth in the top-flight table after a struggle to maintain their high standards this season, and are nine points adrift of a Champions League qualifying spot inside the top four with just eight games remaining. Therefore, taking all three points will be absolutely essential in front of the home support today.

In terms of injuries, Stefan Bajcetic and Calvin Ramsay remain ruled out alongside Naby Keita, who is struggling for fitness due to a muscle injury. However, another player has become unavailable for selection this week, which will be a huge blow for Klopp.

The Liverpool boss took to his pre-match press conference to reveal that Roberto Firmino had picked up an injury that will see him sidelined for at least the next three fixtures:

"Unfortunately Bobby picked up a muscle issue a little bit.

"We will see how long that takes. It’s not too serious but he is definitely out for tomorrow and next week we have two more games. I would say they are impossible as well and then we will see. We have to take it day by day."

How could Liverpool line up vs Nottingham Forest?

Alisson Becker (GK), Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB), Ibrahima Konate (CB), Virgil van Dijk (CB), Andrew Robertson (LB), Jordan Henderson (CM), Thiago Alcantara (CM), Curtis Jones (CM), Darwin Nunez (LW), Cody Gakpo (ST), Mohammed Salah (RW)

Football FanCast predicts that Klopp could make two changes to his team that beat Leeds 6-1 last week, maintaining his preferred 4-3-3 formation.

The first change we expect to see is Thiago Alcantara reprising his role in the starting XI as he returns from injury alongside an otherwise unchanged midfield of Jordan Henderson and Curtis Jones, with the club captain replacing Fabinho in his more defensive role.

The second and final tweak we predict that the German coach will make is in the forward line, with Darwin Nunez replacing Diogo Jota on the left flank alongside Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah.

Indeed, Jota finally broke his goal drought with a brace in West Yorkshire this week, but with games coming thick and fast for the Reds with West Ham United away on Wednesday and Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, it could be a great opportunity for Klopp to freshen up his squad this afternoon.

The 6 foot 2 Uruguayan ace - hailed "dangerous" by Klopp - made an explosive 9-minute cameo against Leeds, scoring the sixth goal to put the cherry on top of a fantastic attacking performance for the Reds, and Klopp could now reward his fiery forward with a spot in the starting lineup today.

That said, if Liverpool are to take their outside chances of Champions League football next season by the scruff of the neck, there will be no room for error at Anfield today, so taking nothing but all three points will be imperative.