Highlights Liverpool's return to Premier League action this weekend could be boosted by the potential return of injured players.

Ibrahima Konate, who has missed the last two games, trained with his teammates and looks likely to feature against Wolves.

Konate's return could be crucial for Liverpool's defense, especially without Virgil van Dijk, and could increase their chances of a win.

Liverpool return to Premier League action this weekend, and they have been given a potentially major injury boost ahead of their trip to Wolves, according to an update from journalist Keifer MacDonald.

Which Liverpool players could miss Wolves?

The Reds have gone nearly two weeks without a game, beating Aston Villa 3-0 at Anfield in their last outcome, prior to the international break getting in the way of domestic proceedings.

It has been an excellent start to the season for Jurgen Klopp's side, with three wins and a draw picked up from their opening four league matches, and the hope is that that continues on Saturday lunchtime when they head to Molineux to face a Wolves team who can be a threat on their day.

Liverpool lost 3-0 there last season, showing that it can be a tough place to go if you aren't switched on from minute one, and the fact that there are injury problems for the Merseysiders further suggests that it could be a tricky day at the office.

Trent Alexander-Arnold looks likely to miss out after missing international duty, while Darwin Nunez could also be a doubt, along with Ibrahima Konate, who didn't feature against Villa, and Thiago Alcantara who is still not in full training.

It looks as though one of those men is fighting hard to play a part in proceedings, however, following a new update regarding his fitness.

Is Ibrahima Konate fit to face Wolves?

Taking to X, MacDonald claimed that Konate trained normally with his teammates on Thursday, suggesting that he could be in contention to start against Wolves this weekend:

"Ibrahima Konate was involved in Liverpool training at the AXA Centre today. The defender looks set to make his return to action this weekend after missing the last two Premier League games through injury."

This is a huge boost for Liverpool, even though Joel Matip and Joe Gomez did a commendable job at home to Villa in the absence of both Konate and Virgil van Dijk last time around.

Having the former back fit again while the latter is still suspended could make all the difference on Saturday, especially if Alexander-Arnold is also missing.

Konate's pace and power are so vital when opposition sides counter-attack, mopping up danger and bringing an element of calm at the back, and his influence could be more important than ever without Van Dijk alongside him.

It could be that Gomez ends up slotting in at right-back if Alexander-Arnold doesn't play, with Matip partnering Konate, and while that looks like something of a makeshift Liverpool defence, they really should still have enough to get over the line this weekend.

The Reds have had real problems in 12.30pm kickoffs on a Saturday in recent years, and they can be famously rusty straight after an international break, but they cannot afford to let sloppy points be dropped at Molineux, especially with a tough run of fixtures against West Ham, Tottenham and Brighton on the horizon before another international break arrives next month.

Having Konate back would only increase the chances of a Liverpool win, with the 24-year-old arguably slowly becoming close to as important as Van Dijk as the years pass at Anfield, being hailed as "tremendous" by Rio Ferdinand.