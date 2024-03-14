Liverpool harvested a wealth of goals against Sparta Prague one week ago in the Europa League and the importance of that success cannot be understated.

Despite performing at a high level across recent weeks, Liverpool's fragility in regard to squad depth was an ominous threat, like a rattling pipe about to burst.

Still, Jurgen Klopp's exemplary work in building the academy over recent years has paid off handsomely with a gushing of teenage talent making an impact this season, duly so as so many recent injuries have formed the core of a threat that did not materialise.

Winning 5-1 last Thursday in the Czech Republic has effectively allowed for heavy rotation at Anfield tonight, vital given that a trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday looms.

Liverpool team news vs Sparta Prague

Liverpool's injury list is not quite as staggering as it has been across recent weeks and months but there are certainly still more than a few star names ensnared in the medical room.

Ibrahima Konate, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones, Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota, Stefan Bajcetic, Thiago Alcantara, Ben Doak and Joel Matip all remain sidelined, while Ryan Gravenberch may feature after returning to team training this week.

In his pre-match press conference, Klopp mentioned that Mohamed Salah is "ready to start", however, it is unlikely that the Egyptian talisman will receive a starting berth in the Europa League given that he has not started a match for Liverpool since New Year's Day, injured on international duty and since restricted to cameos, albeit effective ones.

Harvey Elliott is the obvious choice to start on the right wing but Liverpool might actually be wise to unleash one of their most untested prospects given the sizeable four-goal advantage.

It would be Doak, but unfortunately, the exciting talent remains out of action.

Why Ben Doak isn't playing for Liverpool

Doak signed for Liverpool from Scottish giants Celtic back in 2022 as a youth, with the Reds paying a compensation fee of around £600,000 and warding off a host of top European clubs to secure his signature.

Last season, the 18-year-old was handed a smattering of opportunities in Klopp's first team but he featured regularly in pre-season (notably catching the eye against Bayern Munich). He looked to be a member of the squad this year, starting three times in the Europa League group phase and again in the Carabao Cup third-round win over Leicester City.

Described as an "explosive" winger by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the Scotland U21 international is diminutive but blessed with lightning pace and deceptive strength. He's naturally athletic, and he's built to bypass defenders.

After his promising start in the current campaign, Doak was struck down by a knee injury in January and underwent surgery, with an exact timeframe not given but he was expected to be out until April at the earliest and indeed continues to recuperate right now.

His unavailability has meant that Elliott - at his best in a deeper role - has been forced onto the wing with Salah injured, and while either of those players could feature from the outset against Sparta Prague, it really is the perfect opportunity to hand one on the fringe with an opportunity.

Indeed, Kaide Gordon is turning into something of a forgotten man on Merseyside, but make no mistake, the 19-year-old knows how to play and must now take his chance to impress on the side of the frontline.

Why Kaide Gordon must start vs Sparta Prague

Gordon has endured a torrid time on the injury front in his early years on the professional scene but he's played three times for Klopp's seniors this season and chipped in with a goal and three assists from six starts in the Premier League 2.

He started against Union Saint-Gilloise back in November during much-changed Liverpool's timid defeat, possibly the worst of the season so far, and while he was understandably out-of-sorts after his interminable layoff, the teenager left much to be desired.

Kaide Gordon Match Stats vs USG Stat # Minutes played 75' Goals 0 Assists 0 Accurate passes 12/16 (75%) Shots taken 0 Key passes 0 Dribble attempts 0/1 Ground duels won 5/7 Stats via Sofascore

Having said that, he got stuck right in and won five ground duels from seven contests, which is promising to say the least. On the other hand, Gordon failed to contribute with anything of note in attack and he will need to ramp up the gas offensively if he is to make his mark tonight.

Gordon, like Doak, is nimble and versatile and prefers to play from the right even though he's effective on the alternate flank, though he is left-footed and thus excels when slicing inside and striking on goal.

Gordon joined Liverpool from Derby County for around £3m back in 2021 and looked like a real prodigy, lauded for his "exceptional" skill set by Klopp and scoring on his debut in the FA Cup against Shrewsbury Town in January 2022.

However, having missed the entirety of last season, the dynamic winger is no longer the creme-de-la-creme of Anfield's formative fold, and after Jayden Danns and Lewis Koumas' applaudable displays against Southampton last month, both on the scoresheet, he will need to recall his innate ability and prove himself worthy of a spot in Liverpool's team.

He signed his first professional contract with Liverpool back in October 2021 and he need not concern himself with expiry dates at this stage, but Thursday night's clash looks likely to be his best and potentially last chance of making a positive impact before the close of the campaign.

Hailed for his "aggressive" return to U21 football this term by manager Barry Lewtas, Gordon must now prove that he has what it takes to stand out among this wave of potential crashing through the Anfield doors.

Given the circumstances, there's no reason why he shouldn't be on the sheet this evening.