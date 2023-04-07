Liverpool will host Arsenal in their Premier League clash at Anfield this weekend and Jurgen Klopp could have an important player return from injury just in time for the important game.

What's the latest Liverpool injury news?

The Spanish midfielder was spotted in full training on Thursday with the club posting a picture of the player on their official Twitter account.

Klopp took to his pre-match press conference on Friday morning to hint at a potential return to action against Arsenal for Thiago too:

"Virgil, completely normal, was back in training. Luis and Thiago training completely normal. The plan with Luis is that he will be available 100 percent for Leeds."

"Thiago looks slightly different. He was not out that long, trained now three, four times with the team and might be available. But we have to check how he feels today."

Should Thiago start vs Arsenal?

There is no doubt that time is running out for Liverpool to stay within the parameters of having a chance to secure a Champions League qualifying spot inside the top four.

The Reds are currently ten points adrift of their bitter rivals Manchester United, who currently occupy fourth place in the league table and, with only ten games remaining, there is no room for error in the upcoming fixtures if they want to play in the prestigious European competition next season.

The return of Thiago would be a hugely welcomed boost to the Liverpool midfield following a number of poor performances, alongside the absence of Stefan Bajcetic and Naby Keita limiting Klopp's opportunities to rotate the centre of the pitch.

The £200k-per-week maestro - dubbed a "coach's dream" by former Bayern Munich boss Niko Kovac - has been a huge part of Liverpool's more recent success since joining back in 2020 and will play a key role in helping to defeat the league leaders for the tenth time in a row at Anfield should he be available on Sunday.

In fact, over his ten career appearances against the Gunners, the "gifted" Thiago - as hailed by Tony Cascarino - has only ever lost twice and beat them seven times - scoring two goals and registering three assists.

Therefore, having him in the midfield three this weekend could prove to be highly valuable in the effort to earn crucial points.

With that being said, it is without a doubt that Thiago could rescue Liverpool's chances of chasing down their competitors for the final Champions League spot over the next few weeks.