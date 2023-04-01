Liverpool midfielder Thiago is "close" to making a return from a lengthy injury absence, as relayed on Twitter by journalist James Pearce.

Is Thiago having an injury-plagued season?

So much has gone wrong for the Reds overall this season, from poor form to bad luck at times, but injuries have again been a major problem. Jurgen Klopp has constantly had to make do without key players, with the likes of Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Ibrahima Konate all out for long periods at various points.

One player who has found himself in and out of the team is Thiago, whose reputation for being an injury-prone figure has continued in 2022/23. The Spaniard has only made 14 appearances in the Premier League and his last outing came in the 3-0 defeat away to Wolves in early February, having picked up a hip problem.

Liverpool are now in a season-defining period, as they look to clinch an unlikely top-four finish, and they need as many pivotal players available as possible. Fortunately, it looks as though Thiago may be on the verge of return, following a key update.

Is midfielder set for a return?

Taking to Twitter, Pearce relayed news from Klopp's press conference before City that the 31-year-old is nearing a comeback after a two-month absence from the team, hopefully joining Diaz in being back next week:

He explained:

"Thiago close to a return."

This is fantastic news for Liverpool, with Thiago the most gifted midfielder in the squad and someone whose influence in the middle of the park is arguably unrivalled when he is fit and firing. This season, he has averaged 2.9 tackles per game in the league, which is more than any other Reds player, as well as enjoying an 89% pass completion rate in the Champions League.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich man is capable of playing passes few others can pull off, while his ability to dictate a midfield battle can give Klopp's men so much more control in games. He has been hailed as both "outstanding" and "sensational" by his manager and he can have a major say in the top-four race between now and the end of the season.

Moving forward, Thiago needs to be treated as something of a luxury player, however, with his constant injury absences unlikely to change. He is out of contract at the end of next season, at which point it could make sense to let him leave on a free transfer, rather than extend his stay at Anfield.