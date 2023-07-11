Liverpool could be set to sanction the exit of Thiago Alcantara from Anfield this summer, reports suggesting that Galatasaray have held talks over a move for the player.

Is Thiago leaving Liverpool?

The 32-year-old has been with the Reds for three seasons now, but having begun life at the club as a fairly frequent option for them in the Premier League, his game time has since tailed off. His initial campaign at Anfield after joining from Bayren Munich led to 24 games in total, as he bagged one goal and the club finished third. However, in 2022/23, the Spaniard started only 14 games and had slightly less in terms of his amounts of 90 minutes.

With the midfielder no longer a frequent option for Liverpool, it means that he could be on the move this summer as the Reds look to sort out their squad. They've already added Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton who can feature in a number of midfield roles, and they added to that business by bringing in Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig, who can also play there.

It doesn't appear as if their transfer business in that area is done yet either, with the Reds still being linked to other midfielders such as Romeo Lavia from Southampton. No deal has been agreed, but it looks as though the Reds remain keen to try and get a deal done for the Belgian. It means that Thiago could find himself even further down the pecking order - and that could lead to a transfer away from the English outfit this transfer window.

Are Galatasaray signing Thiago?

There is already interest in signing the 32-year-old - and talks have seemingly been held. That's because according to a report from Fanatik via The Daily Mail, Galatasaray are eager to try and seal a deal for Thiago and have already held talks over a potential transfer for the Spaniard. It appears that the European giants have even tabled an offer for the midfielder already - one that is thought to be "good" - and that they have sent one of their key figures to visit Liverpool in order to try and push through a move.

Right now, no medical is booked and no official deal has been agreed. However, it does look as though things could be progressing in terms of sending the central player to Turkey and allowing him to leave Liverpool on a deal this summer window.

Thiago is still a very good option in the centre of midfield, with current boss Jurgen Klopp only last year hailing the ability of the player. The German stated that his midfielder is "outstanding" and has a "sensational overview" of a game when he features in it.

If he did leave, then it could prove to be a blow for Liverpool, as he is capable of brilliance. However, with the Reds undergoing a rebuild in the middle of the pitch, it could be the right time for the 32-year-old to leave Anfield, making this one to watch over the coming days and weeks.