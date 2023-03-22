Liverpool have long been linked with a move for Ruben Neves and now a new update has emerged on the club's pursuit of the player.

What's the latest on Liverpool's interest in Ruben Neves?

According to journalist Pete O'Rourke (via Football Insider), Liverpool lead the race alongside Manchester United to sign the Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder.

As per the report, it is claimed that the bitter Premier League rivals are ahead of Barcelona in their efforts to secure the signature of Neves this summer as the La Liga giants are still struggling to get on top of their financial issues.

Will Liverpool sign Ruben Neves?

There is no doubt that Liverpool are in desperate need of a midfield rebuild this summer which is not only prompted by the poor form the team has displayed this season, but also due to the number of outgoings in the centre of the pitch.

Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner are all set to leave this summer upon the expiry of their contracts and as it stands, all three midfielders will not be offered an extension to remain at Anfield beyond the current campaign.

Not only that, both club captain Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara are well into the latter stages of their career, past the age of 30, so not only will the Liverpool hierarchy be looking to replace the departing personnel but should also be focusing on bringing in more youthful prospects for the future of the midfield.

As a result, the signing of the 26-year-old Wolves maestro - hailed "absolutely class" by reporter Alex Dicken - could be a worthwhile investment, one that would ultimately give the club a player who could become Thiago's replacement in the midfield three.

The Portuguese talent - who once had a reported price tag of £70m in January - ranks in the top 20% of his positional peers across the top five European leagues for shots on goal, passes attempted, interceptions, blocks and clearances.

When comparing Neves' output to Thiago this season, the Wolves midfielder has actually outperformed the Liverpool sensation in many attributes including goals scored (5 v 0), progressive passes (175 v 107), shot-creating actions (58 v 39), tackles and interceptions combined (105 v 59) and ball recoveries (190 v 104).

Indeed, the highly-rated pair are similar in some ways, particularly with their passing range and the way they can dictate matches.

That said, they are extremely different in other facets of the game with Neves more of an explosive risk-taker than Thiago, but moving forward this could be hugely valuable to Klopp.

Indeed, he would have a player equally capable of providing defensive cover and an attacking threat, especially with Fabinho's rapid decline this season, having run 'out of gas' in the words of Sachin Nakrani.

If Liverpool could strike a good deal for Neves it could give them a midfielder who not only possesses a wealth of Premier League experience, but a more versatile presence in the centre of the pitch for the future. As such, he must be signed.