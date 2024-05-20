Liverpool are interested in signing a "dazzling" attacking star in the summer transfer window, according to an update from journalist Graeme Bailey.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds are about to experience a summer of huge change, with Jurgen Klopp departing as manager after nine seasons and being replaced by Feyenoord boss Arne Slot. Michael Edwards is back at the club as CEO of Football, while Richard Hughes will make the move from Bournemouth as sporting director.

Klopp will leave his successor with a hugely talented squad - one that was still in contention to win the quadruple heading into the latter part of the season, but that's not to say that some new signings aren't needed, in order to be even more of a force next season.

Real Madrid superstar Rodrygo is seen as an ambitious option for Liverpool this summer, with the Brazilian potentially seeing his minutes limited by the expected arrival of Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain. He is seen as an upgrade on Luis Diaz, who has been linked with a switch to Barcelona.

In terms of a less high-profile addition, Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy has emerged as a target for the Reds, being looked at as an ideal deputy to Alisson if Caoimhin Kelleher moves on to pastures new.

Liverpool want "dazzling" attacking ace

Speaking to Rousing the Kop, Bailey said that Liverpool are huge fans of Athletic Bilbao attacker Nico Williams, but the Barca target is eyeing huge wages.

"The won’t pay him what he’s looking for at the moment. He’d be Liverpool’s highest paid player, as he would if he went to any club in England. He’s been asking for £250,000 per week plus appearance money. The English clubs who like him, and they all like him a lot, they think he’s a terrific player, but it seems as if he’s edging towards Barcelona. So, I think that’s what they’re putting it down to really.

"Will the situation change? Possibly. But at this moment in time it doesn’t look as if he’s pushing to come to England which is part of the reason for his demands. Liverpool very much like him, he’s a top winger, top performer. Liverpool were one of the ones who have done their homework on him."

The £170,000-a-week Williams could be a brilliant signing by Liverpool, considering the impact he has already made during his time at Bilbao, despite still only being 21 years of age. He has made 120 appearances for his current side, registering 42 goal contributions (19 goals and 23 assists) in that time, as well as winning 14 caps for Spain.

The wide man has also been hailed as a "dazzling" player by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, and he is seen as one of the fastest players in the world, having featured in a report focusing on the quickest footballers at the 2022 World Cup.

Related Doubters to believers: A tribute to Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp Anfield will say goodbye to its esteemed manager after nine years of every emotion imaginable.

Williams could even be looked at as a long-term replacement for the likes of Diaz and Mohamed Salah, with the Spain international capable of thriving on either flank, even if a left-sided attacking role has been his position of choice this season.