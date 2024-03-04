With a rebuild at Liverpool inevitable at the end of the season, many fans have resigned themselves to the fact that they could line up for the next campaign of Premier League football without a number of key players.

All change at Anfield this summer

As the foundations of the post-Jurgen Klopp era at Liverpool begin to be laid, it is clear that the changes at Anfield will go well beyond the man in the dugout. Whilst Xabi Alonso has been the long touted replacement for the German, the attention of FSG will be towards a number of key figures both on and off the pitch.

After losing out on Dan Ashworth to Manchester United, Liverpool are still without a Sporting Director at the club. With a big summer on the cards, filling this vacancy will be essential with the Reds reportedly linked with a move to reappoint former chief Michael Edwards.

The focus of FSG also lies on the playing squad with a slew of top talent rumoured to be following their manager out of Anfield. With the board working tirelessly to tie players down to new deals, a trio of stars have been tipped to depart Liverpool at the end of the season.

Van Dijk tipped to leave Liverpool this summer

Speaking to Football Insider, former Everton and Aston Villa chief executive Keith Wyness stated that Virgil van Dijk, Alisson and Mohamed Salah will all be out of the door at Anfield this summer.

The contracts of Salah and van Dijk are set to expire in the summer of 2025 whilst Alisson is tied down to the club until 2027. Despite all having plenty of time left on their current deals, Wyness says that the departure of Klopp will see the talents follow suit and leave Merseyside.

Speaking on the departures, Wyness said: “The spine of this Liverpool team may go in the summer, I think Alisson, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are the sort of players that will leave".

“And it’s because they’ve seen the relationship they’ve had with Jurgen Klopp. It’s difficult to redo the success that they’ve had with a new manager."

All three have been mainstays for Liverpool during Klopp's tenure. However, it will be the departure of van Dijk that will hit hardest for Liverpool fans. Whilst Salah's exit has been on the cards for a while and Alisson has struggled with injury this season, losing their captain will be a tough pill for the Anfield faithful to swallow.

Virgil van Dijk Liverpool Stats Total Appearances 254 Goals 23 Assists 14 Team Trophies 8 Individual Trophies 3

When he arrived from Southampton in 2018, the £75million fee paid for the defender appeared extortionate. Now six years on, the Dutchman has made himself a legend on Merseyside leading the Reds to both domestic and European glory. An extra-time winner in last month's League Cup final saw van Dijk add to his already incredible Liverpool legacy.

Entering the twilight of his career, cashing in on van Dijk now may be the fiscally responsible thing for Liverpool to do. Whilst the windfall from his departure would contribute to the rebuild of the squad, his departure would still break hearts across Merseyside.