Liverpool target Khephren Thuram has been urged to join the Reds as Premier League clubs battle for his signature this summer.

What’s the latest on Khephren Thuram to Liverpool?

RedmenTV presenter Paul Machin believes the Nice man should think carefully about his next destination, despite some of his potential suitors being able to offer Champions League football.

Indeed, Newcastle United are also believed to be admirers of the Frenchman and will return to the Champions League next term.

Machin told GIVEMESPORT: "I think Champions League football is an obvious draw, but the Newcastle project is still so young that there are so many uncertainties around it.

"I think they need a year or two of consistently qualifying for the Champions League before they become a proper Champions League club."

Whilst it’s difficult to argue against the project and the excitement brewing at St James' Park, Jurgen Klopp’s side is still expected to continue their pursuit of Thuram.

As per Nice-Matin, via Get French Football News, Liverpool will lodge a bid for the 22-year-old once the U21 European Championship has finished.

It is understood that Anfield is Thuram’s preferred destination, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently revealing that the 2019 Champions League winners are in constant contact with the Frenchman.

Thuram is valued at around £35m, with Newcastle still in the race.

How could Liverpool line up next season?

Since making his first team debut for Nice in 2019, Thuram has evolved into one of the continent's most promising and exciting talents.

In total, he has accumulated 138 appearances for his current club, with 35 of those coming in Ligue 1 this season.

Didier Digard, Thuram’s coach at Nice last season, has eulogised over his limitless potential and said: “Khephren’s fantastic. He is very hardworking, very attentive. On rest days he's at the training centre. He recovers quickly for back-to-back matches and completes high-intensity training.

“He listens and applies himself. He has room for improvement and he's in demand. He simply eats up video analysis, additional sessions. He also advises others, because he takes on a leadership role.”

As well as his commendable mentality, the £14k-per-week gem has also displayed his sensational dribbling ability as he ranks within the top 9% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for progressive carries per 90 and successful take-ons per 90.

A player of this calibre could form a scintillating new partnership with Liverpool’s newest recruit, Alexis Mac Allister.

The Argentinian recently signed for just £35m and his incredible numbers make him a huge asset. The World Cup winner sits within the best 20% for successful take-ons per 90, shot-creating actions per 90, and total shots per 90, as his impudent trickery combined with Thuram’s energy makes for a frightening prospect.

Last campaign, across 35 top-flight games, the former Brighton man averaged 2.0 tackles and 1.3 key passes per game, as well as forging an 87% pass accuracy.

With a new-look midfield on the horizon at Liverpool, Klopp’s side could be back to their devastating best in the near future.