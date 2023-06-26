Potential Liverpool addition Khephren Thuram can help the Reds improve immediately whilst also being a strong option for the future, presenter Terry Flewers has claimed.

What's the latest on Thuram and Liverpool?

A recent report from David Lynch has suggested that Liverpool are close to agreeing a deal for the Frenchman, to follow Alexis Mac Allister as midfield signings this summer.

The 22-year-old attracted strong transfer interest following a standout season for Nice in which he made 48 appearances across all competitions, providing ten goals and assists from central midfield.

Liverpool are searching for midfielders following the departures of Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and could recruit Thuram in their bid to return to the top four next season.

Speaking on The Football Terrace, Flewers raved about the midfielder, claiming that he has the quality to improve Liverpool now and the potential to become a star in the future.

"In terms of Thuram, from my point of view, I think this guy is quality, I think this guy has such an upside," he stated.

"He has such a good ceiling, wonderful athleticism, ability for days, and he's a player that has the potential to improve Liverpool in the short term.

"He has the ceiling and the potential to become a star in this Liverpool side for years to come."

What will Thuram bring to Liverpool?

Thuram has typically played as a central midfielder, and his standout ability is his strength on the ball. He ranks very highly amongst European midfielders for ball carries and take-ons, as per FBref, highlighting his ability to retain possession and drive forward.

Alongside Mac Allister, Thuram can bring technical security and physicality to a midfield which lacked both last season.

Fabinho and Jordan Henderson both drew criticism as their ages started to show, and Thuram's youthful dynamism should provide a sharp contrast to both Liverpool stars.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will sign any other midfielders alongside Thuram and Mac Allister, but they will go into next season with a better roster of central options, and if Thuram settles well, he can become a mainstay in the Liverpool side for years to come.

His Nice teammate, former Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey, referred to Thuram as "very dangerous" and praised his dribbling ability, and he could be the perfect addition to Jurgen Klopp's side as Liverpool aim to recover from their slump and return to challenging at the top of the table.