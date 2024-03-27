Liverpool have joined the race to sign an exciting teenager, but will face competition from Premier League rivals Manchester United, it has been reported.

Liverpool flying high as summer plans begin

Liverpool could be set to send manager Jürgen Klopp off in style this summer. After the German announced his departure at the end of the season, the Reds could yet scoop a treble, having already banked the Carabao Cup this season. They sit second in the Premier League, behind Arsenal only on goal difference and with 1st and 3rd meeting this weekend, leaving Liverpool with a golden chance to head top.

Premier League title race Played Won Drawn Lost Goal Difference Points Arsenal 28 20 4 4 46 64 Liverpool 28 19 7 2 39 64 Manchester City 28 19 6 3 35 63

Meanwhile, they face Atalanta in the last 8 of the Europa League, before a semi-final tie against one of Benfica and Marseille, in a competition that could end in a clash between Klopp and the favoured successor, Xabi Alonso.

But while the focus is on the pitch, the Reds are moving quietly to ensure that the future remains as bright as the present.

Reds keeping watch on German talent

Now, it has been claimed that Jurgen Klopp's side are keeping tabs on a potential wonderkid. The Reds are tipped to be following German second-tier starlet Bence Dardai, who currently plies his trade for Bundesliga 2 outfit Hertha Berlin.

The 18-year-old has made 11 appearances for the second-tier outfit, grabbing one assist, and was part of the national side that won the U17 European Championships last year.

He made his debut for Germany's U18 side over the most recent international break, appearing three times in the week since. Chiefly a central midfielder, Dardai is yet to actually start in the German second division, but that has not stopped interest in his services from already accruing.

According to HITC, Liverpool have joined a whole host of clubs interested in landing the youngster. They claim that German duo Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen are keeping tabs on him, along with Serie A giants AC Milan and Juventus.

Klopp's side have joined the hunt but are not the only Premier League side chasing his services. It is added that Manchester United have also begun taking a close look at the youngster, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS keen to recruit the best young talent around the continent in a bid to avoid having to pay extortionately further down the line.

Of course, any move for Dardai is unlikely to see him head straight into first team action given his lack of opportunities to date at a lower level. It would firmly be a move for the future, and as a result the uncertainty surrounding the managerial posts at both Anfield and Old Trafford is of little importance to any potential transfer.