Liverpool have now shortlisted a "fantastic" right-back who plays for a fellow top English club as a potential replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, according to a report.

Alexander Arnold's uncertain future

There has been some positive news on the contract front in the past few days, with various rumours suggesting Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk have now signed new deals to extend their stay on Merseyside beyond the end of the season.

It remains to be seen whether those reports are true, but there is a feeling the Reds may find it easier to keep hold of Van Dijk and Salah, rather than Alexander-Arnold, despite the right-back's long-standing affiliation with the club.

Former scout Mick Brown has recently suggested a move to Real Madrid is still the most likely outcome this summer, saying: “I think, at the moment, the odds are in favour of him going to Real Madrid. They’ve been talking about a potential move for a while now and it’s definitely an option.

“From what I hear, he’s leaning towards that move because players find it notoriously difficult to turn down Real Madrid when they come calling."

As such, it is important Arne Slot identifies potential replacements for the defender, and he is now eyeing a player who is currently at a rival Premier League club.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Liverpool have now shortlisted Chelsea's Malo Gusto as a replacement for Trent, although they are still trying to convince the England international to sign a new deal. Gusto has recently changed agents, which often suggests a move could be in the offing, and the timing is intriguing given the situation surrounding Alexander-Arnold.

The Chelsea ace is said to tick a lot of boxes for Slot, but it may take a big offer to tempt Chelsea, as he is contracted until 2030 with no release clause, which places the Blues in a strong negotiating position.

Gusto could be the ideal Trent heir

The hope will be that Trent commits to a new deal over the next few months, but at the moment it looks like the 26-year-old is heading for the exit. As such, it is good news that Liverpool are being proactive by looking for replacements, and Gusto could be an ideal heir, given his skill-set.

The Reds' current right-back is well-known for his attacking contributions, and the Frenchman is also impressive going forward, ranking in the 83rd percentile for assists per 90 over the past year. Enzo Maresca has also praised the £45k-per-week youngster for his ability to play further forward this season.

Gusto could be a superb signing for Liverpool, but Chelsea may be unwilling to sell to a rival club, which could be a major stumbling block.