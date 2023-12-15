Liverpool are believed to have made contact and had talks with a player who has been described as a "one-man army", according to a new update.

Liverpool transfer news

The Merseysiders are sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League heading into the weekend action, with bitter rivals Manchester United heading to Anfield on Sunday afternoon. After last season's woes under Jurgen Klopp, in which too many players looked a long way past their best, the manager rebuilt his midfield and it has made all the difference.

Injuries have started to creep in once again, however, with the likes of Alisson, Andy Robertson, Joel Matip, Alexis Mac Allister and Diogo Jota all affected of late - Matip won't play again this season after suffering ACL damage - and it could force Liverpool into the transfer market in January.

With Matip unavailable, Crystal Palace and England centre-back Marc Guehi has been linked with a move to the Reds, potentially being seen as someone who can bolster that area of the pitch, especially if an injury suddenly strikes down Virgil van Dijk or Ibrahima Konate.

Signings further up the pitch also don't appear to be out of the question either, with Inter Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu seen as an option for Liverpool, while RB Leipzig attacker Lois Openda has been backed to head to Anfield and boost their options in the final third.

According to an update from Italian publication Calciomercato, Liverpool have made contact with Nice over midfielder Khephren Thuram, with the Reds, and by extension owners FSG, also reaching out to the player's representatives.

Manchester City and United are also believed to be in the same boat, however, so there could be a big battle to snap him up in one of the upcoming transfer windows.

Thuram has been a long-time target for Liverpool, with a summer move not coming to fruition and the likes of Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai signed instead, but he could still be a great option to come in.

Granted, the 22-year-old isn't the out-and-out defensive midfielder that some Reds supporters crave, with someone of Fabinho's ilk arguably giving Klopp the perfect balance in the middle of the park, but he is still capable of playing there, or in more of a box-to-box role.

This season, Thuram has completed 89.2% of his passes in Ligue 1 across 12 appearances, also averaging 1.3 tackles and 1.1 clearances per game in the competition, showing that he can be effective in and out of possession.

The Frenchman could be even more of a force alongside superior teammates, too, and at just 22 years of age, there is so much more to come from him, with football talent scout Jacek Kulig describing him as a "one-man army in midfield" back in August. It could be a surprise to some if Thuram arrived in January, however, it looks as if it could be one to watch following this update.