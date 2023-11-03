Liverpool are set to spend in 2024, with Jurgen Klopp's side resurgent this season after a successful midfield rebuild, though not without room for improvement.

The Premier League side are fighting across all fronts this term and will hope to maintain their form to contest for the league title, though moves must be made to ensure that the squad is fit for purpose for years going forward.

Liverpool transfer news - Denzel Dumfries

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Liverpool are interested in signing Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries, with the report claiming that the Serie A side would demand a fee of €40m (£35m) to grant his departure.

The piece does highlight the fact that Trent Alexander-Arnold has yet to sign a new deal on Merseyside, currently contracted until 2025, though an agreement will surely be met over the coming year.

The 27-year-old Dumfries is also on Chelsea and Manchester United's radar, and while Liverpool might not be prioritising the right-back position, it is lacking in depth and the Inter player would be a tremendous addition.

Denzel Dumfries' style of play

The £54k-per-week star has been a threatening presence for Inter over the past several years, scoring nine goals and supplying 18 assists from 108 appearances across all competitions, winning two Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana apiece.

He has earned acclaim for his international escapades with the Netherlands, plundering two goals and an assist at the last edition of the European Championship before a destructive display against USA at the 2022 World Cup, posting a goal and two assists to take his nation through to the quarter-finals.

Football Transfers list Dumfries as a similar player to Bayern Munich full-back Alphonso Davies, and this is certainly the kind of player that Klopp could make good use of in Liverpool's team.

As per FBref, the Dutchman ranks among the top 14% of full-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists and the top 1% for touches in the attacking penalty area per 90, which certainly highlights the role that he could play under Klopp's wing.

Davies, in comparison, ranks among the top 5% of positional peers for assists, the top 3% for shot-creating actions and the top 1% for progressive carries, successful take-ons and touches in the attacking box per 90, with such metrics corroborating past claims from Rio Ferdinand that "he is best attacking full-back on the planet".

Whether the Canadian is the cream of the crop is disputable, but he's definitely up there, and his qualities would be a welcome addition to Anfield in the form of Dumfries' who can inflict similarly devastating damage.

Hailed as a “monster” by journalist Alan Rzepa, Dumfries would be the perfect alternative to Alexander-Arnold on the Anfield flank, offering a different, more direct attacking ability which could be used either in rotation or in instances when the England international finds a home in the centre of the park.

The confluence of styles would be a thing to behold, and given the Inter man's electricity in his craft, Klopp must seriously consider the benefits of sealing his signature, and make his move.