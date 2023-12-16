An "unbelievable" Liverpool player could seal a move away from the club in the January transfer window, according to an update from reliable journalist Gregg Evans.

Potential Liverpool exits

There is so much to admire about Jurgen Klopp's side at the moment, who aren't necessarily performing at their highest level, but still find themselves top of the Premier League after battling their way to numerous late wins.

The signings of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch have made a world of difference in midfield, while Klopp looks reborn after cutting a dejected figure during a dispiriting 2022/23 season. While there are so many important players at the club right now, whether it be Alisson, Virgil van Dijk or Mohamed Salah, to name just a few, there is always the risk that individuals could move on at some point.

Joel Matip and Thiago are both out of contract at Liverpool at the end of this season, for example, and it remains to be seen if either will end up signing extensions at the club. The same applies to Adrian, although he is clearly a more expendable figure, considering he is the Reds' third-choice goalkeeper.

Other fringe players and loanees could also look for new challenges in the coming months, and an important update has dropped regarding one such individual.

Fabio Carvalho could be set new loan move

According to Evans on X, Liverpool are now thought to be "considering a new loan for Fabio Carvalho", such has been his lack of impact at RB Leipzig so far this season.

The 21-year-old was deemed surplus to requirements by Klopp during the summer, so a temporary switch to the Bundesliga side came to fruition.

In Evans' report for The Athletic, he goes into more detail, explaining that a number of clubs are interested in the Liverpool man, should he return to Anfield next month:

"Liverpool are in discussions with Fabio Carvalho over his future after an unsuccessful loan spell at RB Leipzig. The 21-year-old could be recalled early and then sent on another loan in January with a number of clubs already showing an interest. Carvalho is unlikely to be reintegrated into the Liverpool first team this season, though."

Bringing an end to Carvalho's time at Leipzig seemingly makes complete sense for all parties, with the youngster growing stagnant there, starting just one Bundesliga match this season. That isn't helping his development at all, so it would be far wiser for Liverpool to end his loan spell prematurely, before allowing him to move elsewhere in January, to a club who are genuinely willing to offer him regular playing time.

Fabio Carvalho's stats in the Bundesliga this season Total Appearances 7 Starts 1 Goals 0 Assists 0 Key passes per game 0.1

Carvalho's career in the short term is in danger of petering out a little if he isn't careful, so he could do with settling at another club for the second half of the season and get things back on track, rather than being an exciting young talent who falls by the wayside.

He is still someone who Klopp himself has hailed as "unbelievable" in the past, however, so a strong loan spell elsewhere could reinvigorate him.