Liverpool endured a disappointing 2022/23 campaign as Jurgen Klopp failed to lead his side to a Champions League finish in the Premier League.

The Reds finished fifth in the table and will be competing in the Europa League next season but that has not stopped them from splashing the cash to bolster their squad this summer.

FSG sanctioned a deal that could rise to £55m to sign central midfielder Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion, whilst Dominik Szobozlai has also arrived in a £60m move from German side RB Leipzig.

That may not be the end of the club's business this window, though, as Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that a centre-back will be on the agenda if they are able to find the right player to bring in, along with a third midfield recruit.

The Liverpool Echo have claimed that Chelsea stopper Levi Colwill is a target, although it remains to be seen whether or not the Blues will be willing to part ways with him.

What position does Levi Colwill play?

As a left-footer, the 20-year-old titan typically plays on the left of a central defensive partnership and this could make him the eventual heir to Virgil van Dijk's position on that side of the back four.

At the age of 32, the Netherlands international is heading towards the final years of his career and could use his vast experience in the game to guide Colwill, with the view to the talented youngster eventually taking on his role in the future.

This means that the England U21 international could form a monstrous partnership with Ibrahima Konate, 24, in the years to come as they could be Klopp's long-term centre-back pairing given their respective ages in comparison to van Dijk.

Colwill showcased his immense potential for his country at the U21 European Championship this summer, as he was among the Team of the Tournament.

The Chelsea prospect averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.40 across five matches as his side did not concede a single goal on their run to winning the trophy against Spain in Georgia.

This shows that the 6 foot 2 colossus maintained an outstanding performance level as Trent Alexander-Arnold led the way in that regard for Liverpool with an average rating of 7.32 in the Premier League last term.

The U21 star also displayed his physical dominance as the back as he won 71% of his duels, including 83% of his aerial battles, throughout the competition.

Konate is a central defender with the quality to offer a similar level of strength as the French international won 77% of his Premier League contests in the air last season.

Therefore, the young duo could be a dominant and monstrous pairing for Liverpool in defence as they are both capable of getting the better of opposition players far more often than not.

Colwill also has the ability to offer quality on the ball as he ranked number one - of all players in any position - in the English top-flight last term for forward passes per 90 (35.41) whilst on loan at Brighton.

This suggests that the "Rolls Royce" - as he was dubbed by talent scout Jacek Kulig - can be an exceptional ball-player for the Reds whilst also being a dominant defender alongside Konate, which is why they must push to convince Chelsea to sell him.