Liverpool's transfer team are believed to be huge admirers of a "world class" attacking player having the season of his life in Italy, according to a fresh transfer rumour.

Liverpool transfer news

Plenty of transfer stories continue to emerge regarding the Reds, with La Liga pair Williot Swedberg and Alberto Moleiro linked with moves to Anfield. They are at Celta Vigo and Las Palmas currently, with both capable of shining in wide roles.

Liverpool will need to find a long-term replacement for Andy Robertson at left-back, considering the Scot is now 30 years of age, and Bournemouth hero Milos Kerkez has emerged as a primary target in that position. Only recently, he assisted twice in his side's impressive 2-0 win at home to Manchester City in the Premier League.

Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson is an alternative option to bring in, with a swap deal involving current Reds man Kostas Tsimikas even mooted. The USA international has continued to be a consistent performer for the Cottagers this season, bagging three assists in 11 league appearances.

Meanwhile, Lyon youngster Rayan Cherki has been backed to join Liverpool and his current club may even be forced to sell him, given their perilous financial situation.

Liverpool keen on signing "world class" USMNT star

According to a report from Calciomercato [via Sport Witness], Liverpool's transfer team like AC Milan attacker Christian Pulisic "a lot", as they eye a move for him.

That said, the Reds signing him could be dependent on Federico Chiesa's future at Anfield, with the Italian struggling to get going since his switch from Juventus in the summer transfer window. The £50m-rated USA star is seen as "untransferable" by Milan, though, so it won't be easy for the Merseysiders to get their man.

The £4m-a-year-earning Pulisic could be an interesting option for Liverpool, with the winger still only 26 and enjoying a fantastic season currently. He has registered eight goal contributions (five goals and three assists) in just 10 Serie A starts in 2024/25, while in the Champions League, he opened the scoring against the Reds in Arne Slot's side's eventual 3-1 victory at the San Siro back in September, and provided an assist against Real Madrid.

USA legend Alexi Lalas has made his feelings about Pulisic known, too, calling him "world class" recently and saying: "What is world class? Well, you've got your definition, I have my definition. But if you want to know what world class is, it's Christian Pulisic."

Granted, Pulisic hasn't yet enjoyed the incredible career many predicted when he was a teenager during his spell at Borussia Dortmund, but he remains a big talent with Premier League experience under his belt.

He scored 20 times in 98 appearances in the competition during his stint with Chelsea, but he is now a more polished footballer who could deliver even more consistency in the final third.

Christian Pulisic's Serie A stats this season Total Appearances 11 Starts 10 Minutes played 838 Goals 5 Assists 3 Key passes per game 2.2 Shots per game 1.6 Pass completion rate 85.9%

It does look as though a move will be hard to get over the line, however, and it could be argued that there are more pressing positions for Liverpool to be focusing on, such as left-back and central midifeld.