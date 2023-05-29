Liverpool are stepping up their interest in Nicolo Barella with Jurgen Klopp reportedly considering making an offer to sign the Italian.

Transfer insider Dean Jones, reacting to claims of this nature, says the midfielder would be a "game-changer for Liverpool" - and he's a player that Jurgen Klopp has not hidden his admiration for.

What's the transfer latest on Nicolo Barella to Liverpool?

As per reports out of Italy, Liverpool could in fact be readying a bid for the international star, who has impressed in Serie A under Simone Inzaghi.

Speaking to the press before a match against Inter, Klopp has even said this on Barella previously, holding no shortage of praise:

"That Barella is not able to play is not bad for us. He's a really good player, a really good player, and I like him a lot."He has all the things you want from a midfield player: he is aggressive, he is technical, he can run for ages and all these kinds of things. That's a top-class player."

How impactful would Liverpool signing Nicolo Barella be?

Liverpool signing Barella would be a major upgrade on all current options at the club, at least according to Jones, who called the 26-year-old one of Italian football's best players.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said that Barella would be a "game-changer" for Liverpool.

"If Nicolo Barella joined Liverpool, it'd be an absolute game-changer," Jones said."He's one of the best players in Serie A and he’s one of the most consistent players at Inter Milan.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold's new hybrid midfield and fullback role has revitalized the Reds but it's unclear how Jurgen Klopp's side will look when the players return to action for the 2023/24 Premier League season.

Barella is an outstanding player and has proven at both club and international level that he is capable of going toe to toe with some of the best midfielders in the world.

As per WhoScored, he ranked as one of Inter's top performers over the 22/23 campaign, registering 12 goal contributions (six goals, six assists) in the league alone.

Barella stood out as Inzaghi's most regularly selected player, highlighting his real importance to Inter who are also gearing up for a Champions League final thanks in part to the midfielder's contribution.

If the Italian is one of the midfielders that join Liverpool this summer, it will be a very promising step in the right direction.