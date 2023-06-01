Liverpool have reportedly secured an agreement with Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister after a breakthrough in negotiations.

Jurgen Klopp is pushing FSG and the club hierarchy to get three signings done by the start of pre-season and they've now taken a big step towards doing so.

What's the latest transfer news on Alexis Mac Allister?

Liverpool have made a breakthrough by reaching an agreement on personal terms with Mac Allister, according to Football Insider, after the midfielder bid farewell to Brighton following the Seagulls' 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa on the final day of the Premier League season.

The 24-year-old looks set to join Liverpool after the Reds reached an agreement with his representatives over a contract worth more than £150,000-a-week. Fbref claims he currently earns a third of that with Brighton.

Football Insider claims a source reports the deal is "99% done" and with Liverpool, and by extension owners FSG, now negotiating with Brighton over a £60million transfer fee, "only the formalities" remain.

Why is Mac Allister a good fit for Liverpool?

Among the many reasons why Klopp would be very happy to work with Mac Allister, hailed as a "magician" by Danny Welbeck, could be due to his versatility, with the World Cup winner turning out in defensive, central and attacking midfield roles this season.

The Reds appear to need new additions in the middle of the park with the likes of James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all leaving Anfield when their contracts expire this summer. As per WhoScored, Mac Allister actually outperformed every Liverpool midfielder this season, scoring 10 Premier League goals, more than any Seagulls player and ranking highly for tackles per 90, showing how he can be effective at both ends of the pitch.

Paul Ince, who interviewed the Brighton star after he scored a 96th-minute penalty against Manchester United to win the game, recently waxed lyrical over Mac Allister's attitude and called him a "very talented player".

"For me, it’s not just about the goal. Watching you play tonight, it’s your work rate, your passing ability, you’re just an all-round player, you know?

"We were standing next to a World Cup winner. Someone who scored in the last minute against Manchester United, but he’s so humble.

"He’s talking about the young South American kids that he wants to look after - and he’s young himself.

"But, it’s not about him, it’s about the team ethic and he works within that. He’s happy to tow the line, he’s happy to do the dirty bit of football, but he’s also a very, very talented player."

Liverpool are working hard to bounce back after a lacklustre season, and it looks as if Mac Allister could be the first of a few midfield signings this summer, something which could be music to Reds supporters' ears.