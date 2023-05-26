Liverpool could part ways with Caoimhin Kelleher this summer due to Alisson preventing him from developing further with the Reds.

As per Transfermarkt, he has made just four appearances for a total of 360 minutes compared to his Brazilian teammate's 47 appearances at 4,230 minutes.

It's unfortunate because Kelleher is a very talented goalkeeper. Alisson just happens to be one of the most elite shotstoppers on the planet.

Will Liverpool sell Caoimhin Kelleher this summer?

Redmen TV presenter Paul Machin believes that the 24-year-old will need to leave Anfield to reach his full potential.

Kelleher has helped Liverpool win silverware but with Alisson Becker as the club's no.1, his prospects of becoming the starting goalkeeper are bleak.

Alisson is a remarkable goalkeeper and doesn't show any signs of declining any time soon.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Paul Machin said: "If he wasn't the understudy to the best goalkeeper in the world, he'd be a perfect Liverpool goalkeeper today. But, unfortunately, he's behind Alisson."

Liverpool will be parting ways with a number of players and, according to the Athletic, Kelleher could be one of them with a number of clubs, including Brentford, Brighton Tottenham, interested in signing him.

Machin continued: "He's one who I think will need to move on for his own sake, which would be a real loss to Liverpool if that were to be allowed to happen and they don't get a good fee for him. For me, he is a £30million goalkeeper."

Is Alisson Becker the best goalkeeper in the world?

Andy Robertson has considered his teammate to be the best for over a year already. After a 1-0 win over Man City in 2022, he told the press: "I think Ali's the best in the world for sure in what he does.

"We've all probably let him down this season in that he's faced too many shots, he's had to be making too many saves and I think he'll be a lot happier tonight."

Liverpool have been poor defensively this season but Alisson has been a consistent performer. Despite the Reds conceding 43 goals in the Premier League, the former AS Roma goalkeeper has kept 14 clean sheets - just three fewer than the imminent Golden Glove winner David De Gea.

With Liverpool expected to strengthen in the transfer market, they will hope to ensure Alisson's valuable contributions count for more next season.