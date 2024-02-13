Liverpool are in the running to complete the £85m signing of a huge talent who has been called "something special", according to a new transfer report.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds still have a while before they can make new signings in the summer transfer window, but that doesn't mean players aren't being linked with moves to Anfield, with rumours rife around which players FSG will bring in as welcome gifts for Jurgen Klopp's replacement.

While supporters will no doubt want to see Liverpool spending lots of money on shiny new signings, one player who has been backed to move to the club is Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly, who would be available on a free transfer with his contract set to expire.

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi is also seen as a potential summer target for the Reds, and the fact that the Spaniard has even been compared to Xabi Alonso could make him an ideal option, should the former Liverpool hero become their next manager at the end of the season.

Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson has been linked with a switch to Anfield, too, with the American someone who has shone up against Mohamed Salah this season, keeping him quiet despite his side's 4-3 defeat away to Liverpool in the Premier League.

A move for Germany and Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane also doesn't appear to have been ruled out, with the winger mulling over whether or not to sign a new contract at his current club.

Liverpool in pole position for Lamine Yamal

According to a report from Spain, Liverpool are interested in signing Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal, and are willing to spend as much as €100m (£85m) to win his signature.

The report describes it as a "unanimous" decision by the Reds to "go all out" for him at the end of the season, seeing him as a massive prospect for years to come. FSG are allegedly in "pole" to win the race as Barcelona consider a sale due to their own financial difficulties.

Barcelona's 5 youngest debutants of all time Age Lamine Yamal 15 years, 9 months, 16 days Armand Martinez Sagi 15 years, 11 months, 5 days Paulino Alcantara 16 years, 5 months, 10 days Vicente Martinez 19 years, 9 months, 7 days Ansu Fati 15 years, 9 months, 25 days

Incredibly, Lamal is still only 16 years of age, but he has already made 34 appearances for Barcelona, chipping in with five goals and assists apiece. Meanwhile, Frenkie De Jong has heaped praised on his young teammate, saying:

"He has something special, but he is still very young. He can already give us a lot at the moment. But he has many years ahead of him and has room for improvement, like everyone else. If he keeps improving and working well, he has a very high ceiling."

It is clear that Barca will likely do everything they can to keep hold of one of their most prized assets, however, so it won't be easy for Liverpool to complete an audacious swoop. He is contracted until the summer of 2026 and has a massive release clause rumoured to be €1billion, so if Barca can find another way to offset their FFP problems they wll.

A right-sided attacker, Yamal could be seen as an eventual successor to Salah at Anfield, and his ceiling as a player is frightening, given the impact he has already made.