Italian football expert Gabriel Marcotti has given a mixed review on midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who has been linked to Liverpool as his contract at Juventus runs down.

What's going on with Liverpool and Rabiot?

The France international is out of contract in Turin at the end of the season and has been linked with a move to Anfield, who are in the market for a central midfielder.

Rabiot was an impressive performer at the World Cup as his side reached the finals, but has earned mixed reviews throughout his 162 appearances for the Old Lady.

Speaking on ESPN FC, Marcotti claimed that despite improving this season, Rabiot has been underwhelming at Juventus for the majority of his time there and runs the risk of being a potential one-season wonder.

He said: "Rabiot was, I think, one of my least favourite players for a number of years, just because you look at his ability, the whole package and everything, and you think, wow, he should be really good.

"Instead, I think at Juve mostly, he's been really poor - until this season, when all of a sudden, and I think it coincided with an uptick with the French national team as well, he's shown a ton of personality, he's shown a ton of responsibility.

"He's been, I think, one of Juve's standouts this season. What you have to weigh up [for] anybody signing Rabiot is, is this kind of a one-season wonder for him where all the bits come together, or has he turned the corner?"

Could Rabiot be useful for Liverpool?

Given that Liverpool could see a number of soon-to-be out-of-contract midfielders leave this summer including James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, being able to sign an international midfielder for free could be a shrewd way to pad Jurgen Klopp's squad without breaking the bank.

His wages of £149k per week could provide a stumbling block in negotitations, but given that Liverpool may well look to rebuild their midfield given the number of potential departures in that area, signing a player who can step into the team immediately could allow them to focus on other transfer targets.

Rabiot was described as "world-class" by former Juventus star David Trezeguet, and with nine goals and four assists this term, he is having his best season in Italy.

By next season, Liverpool would be signing a 28-year-old in his best form on a free transfer if they look beyond reservations about his previous form, and if they can get the best out of him, he could prove to be an excellent bargain.