Top of the Premier League and on course to reach a League Cup final, things can't get much better for Liverpool at the moment. But with the January transfer window well underway, Jurgen Klopp could still solve his defensive injury crisis with the arrival of a player that the Reds have already held talks about.

Liverpool's defensive injury crisis

After losing Joel Matip to an ACL injury which not only likely ended his season but also perhaps even his Liverpool career, with his contract due to expire in the summer, Klopp has been left with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate and the young Jarell Quansah to choose from. Further injuries to Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas soon forced the Liverpool boss to shift Gomez over to left-back, however, leaving him with just three central defenders.

Given Konate's injury history at Anfield too, already missing four games this season, the Reds could do with finding another option this month. And that has seen them linked with the likes of Goncalo Inacio, Ousmane Diomande and Jean-Clair Todibo in three options that could instantly hand them a boost. Instead, though, Liverpool's attention has reportedly turned towards Feyenoord's David Hancko.

Related Latest Liverpool transfer news: Romano reveals Klopp plan, 'top' 23 y/o eyed With the January transfer window now here, we at FFC have gathered all the latest Liverpool transfer rumours.

According to Branislav Jasurek, the player's agent, Liverpool are in contact about a potential deal for Hancko. Jasurek told TN: “As an agency, we are in contact not only with these two clubs (Liverpool and PSG), but also with others who are looking into David’s situation.

"I estimate that, 80 to 90 per cent, David will stay in Rotterdam, because Feyenoord is fighting for the Champions League and the people at Feyenoord know that David Hancko will be sold even in the summer. It would have to be one of the big clubs. He will certainly not go from Feyenoord, which is going to play in the Champions League, to a club that will play in the bottom half of the Premier League.”

Hancko's versatility could be key

Hancko's versatility certainly makes him an ideal option for Liverpool to turn to either in this month's transfer window or during the summer, which seems more likely given the words of Jasurek. The Feyenoord man can play as both a centre-back and left-back, meaning that Klopp would have himself another player able to provide cover in similar fashion to how Gomez's invaluable ability does.

Hancko's stats, meanwhile, represent a player at the top of his game this season, despite Feyenoord finding themselves behind in the Eredivisie title race. Here's how his numbers compare to those of Van Dijk, Gomez and Konate this season:

Player Progressive Carries Progressive Passes Tackles Won Aerial Duels Won David Hancko 50 143 13 27 Ibrahima Konate 16 74 14 40 Virgil van Dijk 17 94 13 92 Joe Gomez 23 44 16 20

So, the Slovakian appears to have the ability to keep up with Liverpool's current central defenders, with his passing ability particularly impressive. Hancko's reported price tag of £39m could yet see the Reds make their move, though his agent believes a summer switch is more likely.