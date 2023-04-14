Liverpool are one of three big Premier League clubs interested in signing Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister this summer, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Is Mac Allister impressing this season?

The Reds badly need reinforcements at the end of the season in order to kick on and forget all about their hugely forgettable campaign. Unfortunately, their interest in Jude Bellingham appears to be over, with Borussia Dortmund simply asking for too high a price tag.

It appears as though those high up at the club believe that spending such a large amount on one player and blowing most of their transfer budget doesn't make sense at a time when several new faces are needed in the summer.

One player who could potentially be looking for a fresh challenge once this season reaches its conclusion is Mac Allister, who has been a key man for Brighton this season, scoring eight goals in 24 league starts.

It looks as though the 24-year-old could be on Liverpool's radar, following a new claim.

Could Liverpool sign Alexis Mac Allister?

Taking to Twitter, Romano said that the Reds are battling with Chelsea and Manchester United for the signing of Mac Allister this summer:

"Alexis Mac Allister, expected to leave early this summer — understand there are three clubs in the race: Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United "These clubs have approached player’s camp to discuss the project. #BHAFC will decide price tag soon."

Mac Allister could be exactly what Liverpool are looking for moving forward, with the Argentinian having been hailed as a "very intelligent" player by Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero. His aforementioned goalscoring ability from the middle of the park could be such a key addition for Liverpool, with none of their current midfielders even scoring twice in the Premier League this season.

The Brighton man was also an important part of Argentina's World Cup-winning side, starting six of his country's seven matches in Qatar and providing an assist for Angel Di Maria in their triumph over France in the final.

He could give Liverpool the energy and quality that has been missing so badly in midfield during the current campaign, with players such as Fabinho and Jordan Henderson coming in for criticism this term.

Meanwhile, at 24, he is at the perfect age to come in and mature over the next few years. He is someone who could find another level playing alongside superior players and he should be viewed as a key part of the midfield rebuild at Anfield during the summer transfer window.