At one stage, it looked as though Liverpool would never complete their midfield rebuild, especially after missing out on both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia to Chelsea. But, as the summer transfer window shut, they could finally say that they had welcomed the reinforcements that they needed. It wasn't perfect, but the Reds have completed their rebuild in the middle of the park.

That's not to say that they won't still add even more quality, however, as they look to avoid the same problem they had to solve in the summer in the first place from happening again. And, with that said, according to reports, Jurgen Klopp and co could yet make their move to sign another new star in the middle when January comes around.

What's the latest Liverpool transfer news?

Of course, the midfield rebuild that Liverpool completed saw Ryan Gravenberch, Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister, and Dominik Szoboszlai all join, whilst Jordan Henderson and Fabinho swapped Merseyside for Saudi Arabia. So far, it's been a case of so good, too, with Klopp's new-look side unbeaten in four Premier League games, having only dropped points on the opening day against Chelsea.

It has been the start of a side ready to return to the Premier League's top four at the first time of asking and more. If they can add even more quality in January, then it could be argued that they can even shock Arsenal and Manchester City along the way. And that's where Andre Trindade could come in.

According to Fabrizio Romano, who was speaking on the latest Here We Go Podcast, Liverpool could yet make their move for the Fluminese midfielder, after missing out on his signature in the summer.

Romano said: "It’s not over; it’s still something we have to keep an eye on because Liverpool really like Andre. They had positive conversations with Fluminense; they have good relationships.

“Fluminense were showing how strong they are in the Brazilian and South American market as they said ‘no way the player is leaving’, so credit to Fluminense.

"It was not easy, but I think Liverpool will keep monitoring the player. This is a special player, this is not a normal player. Andre is a very, very good player.”

Should Liverpool sign Andre?

Even though they welcomed four fresh faces in midfield throughout the summer, Liverpool would be smart in securing the signature of Andre in January. As things stand, Endo is their only natural defensive midfielder, and the Japan international, at 30-years-old, simply cannot be relied on as a long-term option.

Andre, by contrast, is still only 22 and only likely to get better and better. Liverpool, of course, will be desperately hoping to avoid the midfield crisis that they endured last season, and then during the summer, perhaps making Andre's arrival more imperative than ever.

We've seen in the past just how much of an impact January arrivals can have at Anfield - just look at Virgil van Dijk. Now, it looks as though Liverpool could pursue another potential game-changer when the winter transfer window comes around.