Liverpool are interested in signing an "amazing" player in the summer transfer window, according to an update from reliable journalist David Lynch.

Edwards looking to make an impact back at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp may be leaving at Anfield in the coming months, acting as an almighty blow for the Reds, but the return of the influential Michael Edwards has at least represented a much-needed boost. The Englishman is back at Liverpool in a new role as CEO of Football, meaning he will have even more responsibilities and influence than he did during his time as sporting director.

One of the main jobs Edwards will have will be to work alongside incoming sporting director Richard Hughes, ensuring that the right players come in for Klopp's successor, whoever that turns out to be.

Plenty of individuals are being linked with moves to Merseyside at the moment, with Nico Williams, Pedro Neto and Florian Wirtz all mentioned as potential replacements should Mohamed Salah leave for the Saudi Pro League. It is believed that Edwards wouldn't stop the Liverpool legend from moving on, should his head be turned.

The Reds have also been backed to seal the signing of Real Madrid attacking ace Rodrygo, should the Brazilian decide that this summer is the right time to leave the La Liga side. He has been a key man this season, scoring 10 goals in the league, but the possible signing of Kylian Mbappe could change his squad status.

Highly-rated Benfica midfielder Joao Neves is also reportedly on Liverpool's radar, but Manchester United are among the clubs providing competition for the young star's signature.

Liverpool monitoring "amazing" goalkeeper

According to Lynch on X, Liverpool are keen on signing Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson this summer, ahead of a potential "reshuffle" in that area:

"Liverpool keeping tabs on Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson ahead of a potential reshuffle in the goalkeeping department this summer."

Meanwhile, in his report for This Is Anfield, Lynch claims that "Caoimhin Kelleher is expected to attract interest after again impressing as Alisson‘s back-up this season and could be tempted by the lure of regular first-team football".

It does feel as though this summer is the right time for Kelleher to leave, considering Alisson is the undisputed first-choice 'keeper when fit. The Irishman has shown this season that he is far too good to be warming the substitutes' bench most weeks, and should be starting regularly for another Premier League team.

In Patterson, Liverpool could have a brilliant replacement for Kelleher, with the 23-year-old shining for Sunderland, not to mention adding to the homegrown quota if he joins the Reds. He has started all 41 Championship matches for the Black Cats this season, earning three Man of the Match awards from WhoScored.

The Englishman has been described as "amazing" by his former manager, Tony Mowbray, and given his age, there is still so much more to come. Whether he is happy to be on the bench regularly is a slight stumbling block, but Alisson does have injuries in him, and the idea of playing for Liverpool could be too great for him to ignore.