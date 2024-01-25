Through to the the Carabao Cup final, where they will play Chelsea at Wembley once again, and top of the Premier League, it would be fair to reach the verdict that Liverpool's summer rebuild went better than ever in the middle of the park. But reports now suggest that they could yet seek the icing on the cake in the form of a Manchester City target in the summer.

Liverpool seeking more midfield reinforcements

With under a week left until the January window slams shut, it remains to be seen whether Jurgen Klopp will welcome fresh faces or not. In no position to panic, the Reds will likely continue to evaluate their options and wait for the perfect moment to strike. If that perfect moment doesn't come, however, those at Anfield seem unlikely to buy for the sake of buying.

That hasn't stopped the transfer rumours from circling of course. Reports have linked Liverpool with the likes of Piero Hincapie and Federico Redondo, having supposedly made contact in pursuit of both players. Alas, with such little time remaining in the window, any deal would have to develop quickly if the Reds were to welcome reinforcements. Instead, it seems as though their attention is firmly fixed on the summer transfer window.

According to Bolavip, Liverpool have made an approach for Alan Varela to enquire over the costs of a summer move. The Porto midfielder has a release clause of €70m (£60m) and has attracted the interest of the Reds, alongside Premier League rivals Manchester City.

At 22-years-old, it looks increasingly likely that the Argentine defensive midfielder will have the world at his feet in months to come. As Liverpool and City do battle on the pitch in competition to win the Premier League title, the Reds could get one over on their rivals in the transfer market.

"Wonderful" Varela can unleash Mac Allister

Whilst Mac Allister has gradually grown into his defensive midfield role at Liverpool, it's still not his natural position. The former Brighton & Hove Albion man operates better in the number eight role ahead of the defensive midfielder. After the Reds missed out on Moises Caicedo this summer, however, he was thrown into the deeper role in what has limited his attacking output.

If Liverpool want to solve that problem and unlock Mac Allister's best traits in the process, then signing Varela could be the key. The 22-year-old has risen to stardom at Porto and could now be ready for England's top flight. Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig certainly believes that the midfielder is a talented player...

When the summer transfer window arrives, it will certainly be interesting to see who wins the race for Varela, as Liverpool and Manchester City carry their rivalry from the pitch to the transfer market.