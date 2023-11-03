Liverpool remain one of the most attractive clubs in European football, especially after they came through the other side of their midfield crisis during the summer to give Jurgen Klopp's squad a fresh coat of paint in the Premier League. Now the focus could be turned towards using that attraction to welcome even more important players for both the present and the future of the club.

The Reds proved in the summer that they're not afraid to splash the cash when it is necessary, and that could be on show for all to see once more when the January transfer window opens, especially if they want to get one over on Manchester United and Barcelona.

Liverpool transfer news

Prior to the summer transfer window, it was difficult to see where Liverpool were going with their squad- they looked at the end of a cycle. It was an era that saw them win every trophy imaginable, but one that was ultimately at its end and out of the Champions League. So out went Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita and others, and in came Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch, Alex Mac Allister and Wataru Endo, resulting in the start of a new and exciting chapter in Anfield history.

The Merseyside club could yet add another gem to their midfield gauntlet in January, too. According to Mundo Deportivo, Liverpool are keeping an eye on Arthur Vermeeren, who has also attracted the interest of both Manchester United and Barcelona. Royal Antwerp reportedly value the midfielder at between €20m (£17m) and €25m (£22m), but are unlikely to accept bids for Vermeeren given that his contract doesn't come to an end until 2026.

With such high interest in his signature, the Belgian looks set to have the world at his feet in the forthcoming months - he could have a big decision to make when the transfer window opens.

Liverpool must win race for "fantastic" Vermeeren

It's no real surprise that Liverpool aren't the only side interested in signing Vermeeren. After all, this is an 18-year-old midfielder who is already outperforming some of Klopp's current options in certain areas. Vermeeren's stats will only continue to become even more impressive as he gains more and more minutes at Antwerp.

Player Progressive Passes Tackles Won Interceptions Arthur Vermeeren 91 15 17 Curtis Jones 19 4 2 Alexis Mac Allister 61 14 14 Harvey Elliott 20 1 2

It's no surprise then that the 18-year-old has been at the centre of praise, including from former Barcelona, Arsenal player and current Antwerp sporting director Marc Overmars, who told SER via Mundo Deportivo: "I have no doubt that he has a fantastic level. The first time I saw him he reminded me of Xavi and Iniesta, a footballer with the same profile."

When January arrives, clubs could find themselves scrambling for Vermeeren's signature. The midfielder looks on course to reach the very top of European football in the coming years, whether that be at Liverpool or other clubs reportedly vying for his arrival. If Antwerp want to keep hold of their talent, meanwhile, they'll certainly face a difficult battle.