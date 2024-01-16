Liverpool are reportedly looking to beat Arsenal to the signing of a player who is "ripping it up" this season, in what could be an exciting addition at Anfield.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds have been linked with a number of new additions during the winter window, and it certainly seems as though their midfield rebuild is far from finished. Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes has emerged as a possible target in recent days, with the Brazilian's future up in the air, amid interest from the Reds, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain. They are also reportedly keen on snapping up Juventus teenager Kenan Yildiz, who is predominantly a centre forward - one with a high ceiling in the game in the coming years.

Liverpool's midfield revamp was well-documented last summer, as Jurgen Klopp ripped up his plans and completely rebuilt in the middle of the park, but there are still some who feel that an out-and-out defensive midfielder is needed.

Liverpool join race for Douglas Luiz

As per a fresh report from Football Insider, Liverpool are interested in signing Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz, as they look to pip Arsenal to his signature.

"Liverpool are admirers of Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz with La Liga giants Barcelona also ready to join the race for his signature, sources have told Football Insider. It is believed that the 25-year-old won’t be on the move this month with all interested clubs now focusing their attention on a potential summer swoop.

"A well-placed source has told Football Insider that Liverpool are planning to rival long-term admirers Arsenal for Luiz in the off-season. Barcelona are also ready to enter the race for the Brazil international as they plot a midfield rebuild."

Luiz would have the potential to be a magnificent signing for Liverpool, should they acquire his services at the end of this season, with the Brazilian such an impressive performer for Villa. In fact, he has a strong argument for being one of the Premier League's standout midfielders in 2023/24 to date.

Douglas Luiz's Premier League stats this season Total Appearances 20 Goals 6 Assists 3 Tackles per game 2.1 Key passes per game 1.5 Aerial duel wins per game 0.9 Pass completion rate 88.6%

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has lauded the 25-year-old in the past week or so, too, hailing his performances this season and saying: "Douglas Luiz is an established campaigner. He can sit as a holding midfielder and mop things up for his team but he also gets in the box and scores goals – as we’ve seen so often this season. He’s quite well-rounded and still very underrated. When Arsenal wanted to sign him a year ago, but people didn’t really rate him too highly but now, everyone can see what he’s all about as he’s been absolutely ripping it up for Aston Villa this season."

Luis really could be perfect for Liverpool, providing so much cover and quality in front of the defence, but Liverpool are now admittedly well-stocked there, so if Klopp sees Alexis Mac Allister as his No.6 moving forward, it is hard to see the transfer happening.