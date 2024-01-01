Liverpool and Tottenham are both battling to sign an "intelligent" Premier League attacker who's currently having a breakout season, according to a new transfer update.

Liverpool transfer news

It's fair to say that Liverpool have been linked with plenty of players ahead of the January transfer window, with Sporting CP central defender Goncalo Inacio one who continues to be backed to move to Anfield. Both Newcastle United and Manchester United are also believed to be in the mix, though.

There have also been calls for the Merseysiders to acquire the services of a defensive midfielder, with Fulham's Joao Palhinha mooted as someone who can make a big difference in that area of the pitch.

There is also a chance that Jurgen Klopp could add to his attack, even though he has five great options in Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo, and it looks as though another Premier League ace could be on his agenda in the near future.

Liverpool to battle Spurs for Hwang Hee-chan

According to a new update from Football Insider, Liverpool are interested in signing Wolves star Hwang Hee-chan, joining Spurs in the race to snap him up even despite the player having recently signed a new contract at Molineux.

"Liverpool and Tottenham are monitoring red-hot Wolves star Hwang Hee-chan, sources have told Football Insider. It is believed the two Premier League giants are assessing the 27-year-old with a summer move in mind and are unlikely to swoop this month.

"Scouts have been blown away by Hwang‘s performances for Wolves this season since his move into a centre-forward role. The South Korea international, who will play at the Asian Cup this month, can play on the left, right and through the middle, and has particularly impressed in a more central role."

Hwang is enjoying a brilliant season for Wolves, already scoring ten times in the Premier League in 2023/24 to date, including a winner against Manchester City and a brace in the recent 4-1 victory away to Brentford. Wanderers manager Gary O'Neil is clearly an admirer of the 27-year-old, saying of him recently:

"The main thing is his goals, and the second thing is his understanding of the game, the structure and how we try and do things. He has a really good intelligence around what we ask him to do, which is helpful when you’re trying to implement something new."

Granted, Hwang moving to Liverpool wouldn't guarantee him regular playing time, given the calibre of players at Klopp's disposal, but there is always the risk that Salah will leave at the end of the season, which could afford the South Korean a prominent role in the Reds' attack.

Hwang has scored and assisted regularly in the Premier League and Bundesliga for a sustained period now, with 46 and 22 coming his way respectively in total, and there is no reason why he can't find another gear in a Reds shirt if he joins this summer.