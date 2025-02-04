Reliable journalist James Pearce has provided a key update on the future of an "electrifying" Liverpool player ahead of the summer transfer window.

Big summer ahead at Liverpool

As expected, the January window was a largely non-existent one at Anfield, with no new faces added to Arne Slot's squad, with Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards seemingly feeling that there is enough quality there already. The fact that the Reds top the Premier League table suggests that is the case.

Once the summer arrives, however, supporters will have very different demands, and it will be a window where reinforcements are needed for Liverpool in various positions, especially at left-back.

Andy Robertson has looked past his best this season, which is only natural as he approaches his 31st birthday, with many years of running behind him, while Kostas Tsimikas isn't good enough to be his long-term replacement.

A left-sided centre-back who can also play at left-back could be even more ideal, in fact, as Liverpool look to ease Virgil van DIjk's workload over time, and ensure that an elite successor is lined up for the legendary Dutchman.

According to The Athletic's Pearce, Liverpool want winger Ben Doak to remain at the club beyond the summer, seeing him as "part of Slot’s first-team plans next season".

The report states that the Reds "turned down bids from Crystal Palace (£15m) and Ipswich Town (£16m)" for the 19-year-old in January, allowing him to remain on loan at Middlesbrough for the remainder of the season.

Liverpool have a big decision to make with Doak, in terms of either cashing in on him or seeing him as a genuine squad option, but it is encouraging to hear this update from Pearce.

At just 19, the Scotland international is still a very raw footballer, but the ingredients are there for him to become a real force, with BBC Sport's Tom English heaping praise on him last year after a bright showing for his country.

“Young Ben, 19, fearless and flying down Scotland’s right, against Josko Gvardiol, the renowned £77m man from Manchester City. No contest. The margin of Scotland’s victory was tight. The margin of Doak’s superiority was vast. Doak was electrifying long before the endgame. The Liverpool teenager, on loan at Middlesbrough, was a whirling dervish, a human blur taking the fight to Croatia."

Ben Doak's Championship stats for Middlesbrough Total Appearances 24 Starts 21 Minutes played 1788 Goals 3 Assists 7 Key passes per game 1.8 Dribbles per game 1.5 Shots per game 1.1

There is no guarantee that Doak will ultimately make the grade at Liverpool - so few youngsters do at the very top level - but if Slot believes he can be an important figure under him, he has to be trusted.