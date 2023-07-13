Liverpool have increased their offer to sign Torino defender Perr Schuurs this summer, according to Tuttosport, via Sport Witness.

The Reds reportedly offered €30m (£26m) last week, before seeing that bid turned down by the Serie A side, reportedly leading to an increased offer.

The second offer is still shy of Torino's valuation, however, who are holding out for €40m (£34m).

Who is Perr Schuurs?

Starting his career in the Netherlands, Schuurs earned a move to Ajax from Fortuna Sittard, going onto make 95 appearances for the Eredivisie giants. His time at the club came to an end last summer, however, as Torino secured his signature for €7m (£5.98m).

In the space of a season in Serie A, Schuurs has impressed enough to earn links to Liverpool this summer, and perhaps warrant the €40m price-tag placed by his current side.

At just 23-years-old, the Dutchman has plenty of potential to get even better, too, especially considering his experience of featuring for the likes of Ajax so far in his career.

Full of praise for the defender, journalist Josh Bunting took to Twitter to say during a match this season: "Perr Schuurs outstanding for Torino this evening, a dominant performance at the San Siro. When Torino needed to go that bit more direct he was the player to go through, such an accurate passer from the back. Solid in the air winning his duels although Giroud was a huge miss."

Should Liverpool sign Perr Schuurs?

When looking at what Liverpool need this summer, one more midfielder comes to mind, and indeed an extra centre-back.

Jurgen Klopp has already solved part of his side's issues in midfield by welcoming Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister this summer, but the Reds could be left short if Jordan Henderson and Fabinho leave for Saudi Arabia. According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, both players could be on the move.

Meanwhile, another central defender wouldn't go amiss at Anfield, given the fact that Joel Matip's current contract comes to an end next summer. That, on top of Joe Gomez's injury issues means that the Reds only have Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate to consistently rely on. Schuurs then could be an ideal option.

Statistically speaking, the Torino man was better than Matip in a lot of aspects last season. As per FBref, the Dutchman lost fewer duels, won more tackles and made more blocks per 90 when compared with the current Liverpool man.

It could be said that this is because Torino defenders are forced into action more often than those at Anfield, but Schuur also impressed when on the ball in the last campaign, making 2.31 progressive passes per 90.

There's also the added bonus of the fact that the Torino man has the potential to one day play alongside Van Dijk for the Netherlands. If the duo formed a partnership for their country, they'd likely have the ability to replicate that at club level.

The price-tag, as things stand, is reportedly yet to be met by Liverpool, though, who may continue to prioritise midfield reinforcements this summer transfer window.