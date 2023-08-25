Liverpool have had quite the summer of transfer sagas when it comes to midfielders, from facing rejection from Moises Caicedo to suffering the same fate from Romeo Lavia, as the duo opted for moves to Chelsea over an Anfield switch.

That left the Reds crying out for a defensive midfielder, so in came surprise choice Wataru Endo from Stuttgart to at least hand Jurgen Klopp an option in that role.

The German could yet welcome another midfielder this summer, however, and could reportedly turn to a fellow Premier League side when it comes to finally solving his midfield issue once and for all.

What's the latest Liverpool transfer news?

All seemed to be going well for Liverpool in the transfer window at the start of the summer. They instantly welcomed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion for a reported £35m before swooping in to sign RB Leipzig midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai for a reported £60m. Things went downhill from there.

After the arrival of midfield reinforcements, Liverpool took a step back with the exits of both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, who they are still struggling to replace. In what is a glaring problem, though, Klopp could yet turn to Aston Villa midfielder Boubacar Kamara to solve his crisis in the middle of the park.

According to reports in Spain, via Caught Offside, Liverpool are keeping tabs on Kamara, who they are keen on.

Villa, of course, are under little pressure to sanction a deal, given that they only signed the midfielder last summer on a free deal, tying him down to a contract until 2027.

As Liverpool's desperation grows, however, it remains to be seen if they'll push on and attempt negotiations with those at Villa Park in the remainder of the transfer window.

Should Liverpool sign Boubacar Kamara?

After missing out on both Caicedo and Lavia this summer, welcoming Kamara would be an ideal piece of business for those at Anfield. It would be a difficult deal to pull off, that much is true, but the statistics suggest that he would solve their biggest problem in midfield.

According to FBref, when compared to Fabinho last season, who left the club this summer, Kamara made more progressive carries, attempted more tackles and made more blocks than the Brazilian. At just 23-years-old, too, the Frenchman would arguably be an upgrade on Fabinho at Anfield this summer.

At his best, he has earned deserved praise, too, including from Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, who said, after listing Kamara's stats for Marseille a couple of years ago: "21 years of age. Marseille's biggest jewel."

The stats that Kulig revealed were incredibly impressive, too. Kamara made one assist, five key passes, one successful dribble, won two tackles, two aerial duels, and made four interceptions, alongside a pass accuracy of 89% with 74 passes in a match against Montpellier.

It was the type of performance that earned the Frenchman a move to Aston Villa in the first place, and he has not looked back since.

Now, as the summer transfer window comes to a close, Liverpool could yet make their own move for the Frenchman.