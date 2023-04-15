Liverpool are interested in making a move for Lyon attacker Bradley Barcola during this summer's transfer window, according to a key update from journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Who is Bradley Barcola?

The 20-year-old is having an eye-catching season for Lyon, not always managing to be regular but still proving his worth as a strong squad player. He has scored five goals and registered three assists in Ligue 1 this term to date, as well as netting twice in the French Cup.

Barcola is currently contracted to Lyon until the summer of 2026, putting the French side in a strong bargaining position should clubs come in for him this summer.

The hope is that Liverpool are about to embark on a huge summer in the transfer market, with several additions needed all over the pitch in order to add the necessary quality to Jurgen Klopp's squad following a dismal campaign. It looks as though Barcola could be a key target following a new update.

Could Liverpool swoop for Lyon attacker?

Writing on Twitter on Friday morning, Romano claimed that the Reds are one of the clubs interested in snapping up the Frenchman at the end of the season:

"Many European clubs are tracking OL talented winger Bradley Barcola, born in 2002. Understand Liverpool are among teams monitoring his development with their scouts but the race is open. "Barcola has 7 goals and 4 assist with OL first team this season."

It won't be easy for Liverpool to sign Barcola this summer given the aforementioned level of interest in him, but he could be a really shrewd addition if they manage to get a deal over the line. At 20, he will be at a stage of his career where his game is maturing and becoming more polished, and while he may not come in as a regular starter, he could be seen as a long-term prospect who can eventually become a vital part of Klopp's attack.

Called a "brilliant player" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, Barcola has often taken up a right-sided role this season, but can also play on the left or in central areas, so he could even be looked at as Mohamed Salah's eventual replacement further down the line by coming in and learning from the Egyptian legend.

While attacking signings may not take precedence this summer - a number of midfielders and another centre-back are surely more important given their current options and most recent transfer activity - we think bringing in a youngster who is happy to be a squad player to begin with makes perfect sense.