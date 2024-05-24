In a new era under Arne Slot, Liverpool have instantly turned their attention towards the summer transfer market and handing the Dutchman a few welcome gifts, which could include one exciting Bundesliga gem.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds have already been linked with the marquee names of Rodrygo and Aurelien Tchouameni, but it's the youngsters like Johan Bakayoko and Antonio Silva who seem more likely in the coming months. Michael Edwards will want to make a statement, either way, as he endures his first summer transfer window back at Anfield, in which he could complete the structure of Liverpool 2.0 even without Jurgen Klopp.

After finishing third in the Premier League this season, there's certainly plenty of potential in this new Liverpool side, though that doesn't take away from the job on Slot's hands when it comes to replacing a club legend in Klopp. What will help is that Mohamed Salah now looks on course to stay put for at least another season and reports are already linking the Reds with a potential long-term successor.

According to Bild, Liverpool are eyeing a move for Brajan Gruda, who could cost as much as €20m (£17m) to lure away from Mainz 05 this summer. Those at Anfield aren't alone in their interest, however, with record-breakers Bayer Leverkusen willing to meet his price tag, whilst Borussia Dortmund, Newcastle United and Aston Villa are also eyeing moves this summer.

The 19-year-old winger certainly isn't without potential suitors and at such a young age, he must get the next decision right. Liverpool will hope that their recent work with embedding young players into their side will go a long way in attracting such a gem in the coming months.

"Monstrous" Gruda could eventually replace Salah

Whilst there may need to be a stop-gap in between Salah and Gruda whilst the latter still reaches his best, that right wing role should eventually be his if he completes a move to Anfield this summer. The young German is clearly still a developing player - an output of just three goals and four assists in all competitions this season represents that - but after Ben Mattinson dubbed his left foot as "monstrous", he's certainly one to watch.

What's more, the underlying numbers show that the output should begin to rise with a move to a big club this summer, whether that be to Liverpool, Leverkusen or elsewhere.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Brajan Gruda Mohamed Salah Goals 4 18 Expected Goals 3.5 22.2 Key Passes 43 66 Take-ons Completed 69 27

The numbers show that when the chances presented themselves, Gruda took them in clinical fashion. Meanwhile, he should have recorded more assists due to his impressive chance creation numbers, something which is sure to translate into more end product when surrounded by superior players.