A new era awaits Liverpool at the end of the season when Jurgen Klopp departs after nine years in charge. And with that new era, the Reds could welcome fresh reinforcements to boost their next manager in charge even further.

Liverpool transfer news

Off the pitch, all eyes are on the future at Anfield with FSG looking to get the club's next chapter off to the best start possible. According to reports, Michael Edwards is the man the owners want to shape the next era at Anfield after he previously proved to be an incredibly successful sporting director. Edwards, however, reportedly wants full control of what comes next in Merseyside to even consider taking the position, leaving FSG with a decision to make.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that FSG have offered Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso a three-year deal and now face the anxious wait over whether he'll accept the offer or take his expertise elsewhere. If Liverpool managed to welcome both Alonso and Edwards this summer, then everything is pointing towards another successful decade at Anfield.

Whilst all the action takes place away from the pitch, however, the Reds will still have an eye on reinforcements who could make an impact on the Anfield turf, including Bryan Mbeumo. According to The Express, Liverpool could turn to Mbeumo this summer to land a bargain deal if Brentford are relegated from the Premier League and in the event that Mohamed Salah is lured to Saudi Arabia in a big-money move.

Mbuemo, currently out injured, has starred for Brentford since their promotion and carried the torch in the place of Ivan Toney earlier in the campaign. Still just 24-years-old, he would be an excellent addition at Anfield for the right price. As the Bees prepare to lose Toney this summer, they now seemingly face the prospect of losing two key men at the same time.

"Brilliant" Mbeumo is ready for big move

All the focus at Brentford may be on Toney and where his future lies, but Mbeumo's talent shouldn't become an afterthought. Mbeumo's numbers highlight just how impressive he's been for the Bees this season, even in the absence of Toney.

Bryan Mbeumo's stats (per 90) Rank vs positional peers in similar leagues Non-penalty expected goals (0.38) 94th percentile Non-penalty goals (0.29) 70th percentile Expected assists (0.27) 80th percentile Assists (0.29) 84th percentile Aerials won (1.29) 89th percentile

Brentford boss Thomas Frank will be desperate to keep hold of his winger, having previously praised Mbeumo so highly, saying via FourFourTwo: “It’s brilliant I must say. He’s been brilliant for us this year in the Premier League. He came back from a minor injury, we knew that he wanted to play ready for Tuesday. And three quality finishes, very composed.”

That said, if Liverpool step up their pursuit of Mbeumo this summer, then it will be incredibly difficult for the 24-year-old to reject such a big move, potentially leaving Brentford incredibly short on firepower ahead of next season. Liverpool, meanwhile, would be getting yet another addition to a frontline that already boasts Salah, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo.